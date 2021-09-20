Education roundup

DePauw University
DePauw sophomore Sydney Weiner has earned her second consecutive North Coast Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week honors for her performance at Olivet College's Kyle Campbell Memorial Tournament.
Weiner, from Crown Point, notched her first collegiate individual title after shooting a 153, including a 74 in the opening round, and finished with a two-stroke advantage. She led the tournament with six birdies.
She has also been selected as the year's first North Coast Athletic Conference Women's Golf Athlete of the Week after her performance at the Transylvania Invitational.
Weiner finished fourth with a three-round 225 which included a school-record 67 in the opening round. The Tigers were fourth as a team.
Bob Jones University
Katelyn Landkrohn was named the Ronald Blue Trust Player of the Game for the Bob Jones University Bruins women's volleyball team in their Sept. 4 game. Landkrohn is a junior child development major from Crown Point.
Southern New Hampshire University
Several Region students have been named to the Dean's List at Southern New Hampshire University.
They include: Jessi Banis of Crown Point, Derek Moore of Michigan City, Barbara Cody of Calumet City, Caleb Debord of Cedar Lake, Yvonne Pumnea of Highland and Katherine Moore of Crown Point.
Eastern Connecticut State University
Carlos Navarro of Lake Station, a full-time undergraduate student majoring in Accounting, has enrolled in Eastern Connecticut State University for the fall semester.
Austin Peay State University
Francesca Salazar of Hobart is among the nearly 500 graduates earning their degrees in the summer commencement ceremony at Austin Peay State University.
Jacksonville State University
Danielle S. Friday of Chesterton graduated from Jacksonville State University on August 6, 2021 with a Master of Science in Emergency Management.