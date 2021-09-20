Education roundup

DePauw University

DePauw sophomore Sydney Weiner has earned her second consecutive North Coast Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week honors for her performance at Olivet College's Kyle Campbell Memorial Tournament.

Weiner, from Crown Point, notched her first collegiate individual title after shooting a 153, including a 74 in the opening round, and finished with a two-stroke advantage. She led the tournament with six birdies.

She has also been selected as the year's first North Coast Athletic Conference Women's Golf Athlete of the Week after her performance at the Transylvania Invitational.

Weiner finished fourth with a three-round 225 which included a school-record 67 in the opening round. The Tigers were fourth as a team.

Bob Jones University

Katelyn Landkrohn was named the Ronald Blue Trust Player of the Game for the Bob Jones University Bruins women's volleyball team in their Sept. 4 game. Landkrohn is a junior child development major from Crown Point.

Southern New Hampshire University

Several Region students have been named to the Dean's List at Southern New Hampshire University.