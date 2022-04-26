Education roundup

Spokane Falls Community College

Michael Marquez of Lansing has earned a place on the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for winter quarter 2022.

Trine University

The Trine University Wind Ensemble will present its spring concert beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, in the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert is free and open to the public. Several Region students will perform. They include Bridget Hoffman of Wheatfield, who plays bass clarinet; Trinity Stiles of Highland, who plays the clarinet; Madysen Collins of Kouts, who plays the flute; Lucas Jackson of Valparaiso, who plays the trumpet; and Treyton Sederstrom of Cedar Lake, who plays the trumpet.

Bob Jones University

Bethany Rukes, a senior pursuing a Bachelors degree in Early Childhood Education from Bob Jones University, was hired before graduation as a first grade teacher at Inter-City Baptist School in Allen Park, Michigan. Rukes is a resident of Portage.

