Education roundup
Education roundup

Saint Francis University 

Marissa Metcalfe, a nursing major from Dyer, has been  named to the Dean's List at Saint Francis University

Kennesaw State University

Joshua Kanger of Hammond was named to the Kennesaw State University President's List for the Spring 2021 semester.

Lehigh University

Erica Ashby of Portage has been named to the Dean's List at Lehigh University.

Wartburg College

Nicholas Deppe of Schererville has been named to the Dean's List at Wartburg College

