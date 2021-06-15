Education roundup

Saint Francis University
Marissa Metcalfe, a nursing major from Dyer, has been named to the Dean's List at Saint Francis University
Kennesaw State University
Joshua Kanger of Hammond was named to the Kennesaw State University President's List for the Spring 2021 semester.
Lehigh University
Erica Ashby of Portage has been named to the Dean's List at Lehigh University.
Wartburg College
Nicholas Deppe of Schererville has been named to the Dean's List at Wartburg College
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.