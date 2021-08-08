'100 years of excellence': Bishop Noll Institute set to cap off a yearlong centennial celebration

HAMMOND — Lorenza Pastrick, principal of Bishop Noll Institute, said the pandemic has taken its toll on education across the world, but the Catholic high school's history of adapting to properly serve Region teenagers has shown through its yearlong centennial celebration.
COVID-19 forced BNI to adjust some plans for its 100th birthday, but Pastrick said students have enjoyed the festivities that have been ongoing since September 2020.
“The arrival of COVID-19 definitely forced us to pivot on a number of our plans for the fall of 2020, but it hasn’t dampened our spirits for the excitement that 100 years of excellence demands we recognize,” BNI President Paul Mullaney said in an earlier news release.
One of the first events was a movie night for students on the football field, the release said. And in the spring, students delivered 100 goody baskets to various Catholic parishes, schools and other community organizations in honor of the 100th anniversary.
Bishop Noll celebrates 100 years
Students from Bishop Noll Institute distributed 100 goody baskets in honor of the Catholic school's centennial.
The yearlong birthday celebration will be capped off with a dinner gala on Sept. 16 — the actual anniversary of the first day of classes at the then-Catholic Central High School, which opened with an enrollment of 40 students — at the BNI fieldhouse.
The Centennial Gala includes a cocktail hour, dinner and fireworks to kick off a weekend full of events.
That Friday’s full day of events starts at 9 a.m. with golf times reserved at a local course. A BNI documentary will be shown hourly starting at 5 p.m., with a 5K race/walk, tours of the school and a tailgate party filling the rest of the evening.
Thee Alumni and Me Centennial Tea will be hosted from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 in the BNI STREAM lab. Tickets are $50 and must be purchased by Sept. 10 either online at forevernoll.givesmart.com or at the main office.
Tea guests should bring their own tea cup, and can expect traditional fare including chicken salad croissants, cucumber delights, fresh fruit, ham and asparagus rounds, sweet and savory pastries and assorted teas.
Terry McMahon Putz, a 1966 graduate of Bishop Noll, will share tidbits from the school's history she uncovered in her role as a BNI centennial historian.
An outdoor Mass and picnic will be held Sunday to wrap up the weekend events. Pastrick said she is most looking forward to these final events because they show the school’s mission and welcome the whole community.
Remembering the first century
The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ religious order started the school with just two classrooms at St. Mary School in East Chicago in 1921, the school website says. By 1933, the school had built a new building as enrollment had grown to 300 students. The 1930s saw changes in leadership and many firsts for the school, such as its first homecoming parade and yearbook.
Twenty-five years after the original dedication of Catholic Central, the school was renamed in honor of Bishop John Noll, chief benefactor of the school.
In honor of the milestone anniversary for the school, Bishop Noll created a centennial committee and subcommittees with alumni, school faculty, administrators and staff that started preparing two years ago. The committee was put together by Mullaney and has been meeting once a month since early 2019 to share research.
Bishop Noll celebrates 100 years
Golf outings have been part of Bishop Noll Institute's year-long centennial celebration.
In addition to the documentary that will be shown in September, a committee of Bishop Noll historians past and present wrote a history book that will be released this year.
There were alumni events over the past year to add to the celebration, including an outdoor concert at Highland Pavilion and a golf outing at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville.
After graduating in 1966, Putz, a member of the centennial committee, returned to Bishop Noll in the 1970s to teach English. She took some time off to start her family and came back to the school in the 1980s, and again in 2001 to take over the JourNoll. She retired in 2007.
Given her passion for genealogy and journalism experience, she has been the primary writer for the early decades of history.
Bishop Noll celebrates 100 years
An outdoor mass in 1923
“I am finding such interesting stories about the beginning years of Catholic Central High School that I had not been aware of before and meeting interesting alumni and hearing their stories,” she said in the school's news release.
Some of those stories include students going to school during the second year in The Barracks, and students building a lagoon in front of the school to have ice skating parties in the winter.
Putz said in an earlier release she was excited for current students to learn about BNI's heritage and the obstacles former teachers and students overcame to make the school what it is today.
“I hope they find it inspiring to be a part of BNI's history and that they continue to strive to make themselves and BNI great,” she said.