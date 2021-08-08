'100 years of excellence': Bishop Noll Institute set to cap off a yearlong centennial celebration

After graduating in 1966, Putz, a member of the centennial committee, returned to Bishop Noll in the 1970s to teach English. She took some time off to start her family and came back to the school in the 1980s, and again in 2001 to take over the JourNoll. She retired in 2007.

Given her passion for genealogy and journalism experience, she has been the primary writer for the early decades of history.

Bishop Noll celebrates 100 years An outdoor mass in 1923

“I am finding such interesting stories about the beginning years of Catholic Central High School that I had not been aware of before and meeting interesting alumni and hearing their stories,” she said in the school's news release.

Some of those stories include students going to school during the second year in The Barracks, and students building a lagoon in front of the school to have ice skating parties in the winter.

Putz said in an earlier release she was excited for current students to learn about BNI's heritage and the obstacles former teachers and students overcame to make the school what it is today.