17 students from Hammond received college scholarships from Hammond Education Foundation

HAMMOND — The Hammond Education Foundation awarded $17,000 in college scholarships to 17 graduates of the School City of Hammond.
According to a news release from the Hammond Education Foundation, seven of the students were from Morton High School, four were from Clark High School, three were from Gavit High School and the other three from Hammond High. Each student received between $500 and $2,500 for post-secondary education.
Shardai Holmes, a Hammond High graduate, received $2,500 for the Biel Scholarship, which is given anonymously in memory of Hammond High teacher and administrator, Mark Biel. Holmes will attend Tuskegee University to study nursing.
Twelve scholarship recipients received $1,000 each for the Draskovich/Brundidge Scholarship, which is awarded city-wide by retired Hammond teacher Zlatana Draskovich. This year's recipients include:
- Maria Santacruz, who will attend Indiana University Purdue University of Indianapolis and major in computer engineering
- Anahi Briseno, who will attend Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and major in business administration
- Yasmine Booker, who will attend Indiana University Bloomington and major in finance
- Jesus Montes, who will attend Valparaiso University and major in civil engineering
- Demilade Adeyeye, who will attend Indiana University Bloomington and major in pre-physician assistant
- Nazareth Diaz, who will attend Butler University and major in psychology
- Cashmere Booker, who will attend Indiana University Bloomington and major in journalism and political science
- Joshua Lamb, who will attend Marian University and major in biology
- Annikkha Setlak, who will attend Valparaiso University and major in nursing
- Luke Miller, who will attend Purdue University Northwest and major in finance
- Giana Foley, who will attend Valparaiso University and major in nursing
- Karina Padilla, who will attend Indiana University Northwest and major in dentistry
Logan Hansen received a $1,000 Hammond Education Foundation Legacy Scholarship. He will attend Purdue University Northwest and major in health and human services.
Three students received various $500 scholarships. Mauro Hurtado who will attend Valparaiso University received the Robertsdale/Whiting Kiwanis Scholarship. Divina Juarez who will attend Purdue University Northwest received the James Hornak Trades Scholarship. And Desirae Escobedo who will attend Indiana University Purdue University of Indianapolis received the Dr. Gary Jones Scholarship.