$282 million headed to NWI schools this year under Biden's American Rescue Plan

Schools across Indiana are set to receive nearly $1.8 billion in federal assistance under the American Rescue Plan enacted last month by the Democratic-controlled Congress and Democratic President Joe Biden.
On Monday, the Indiana Department of Education released preliminary estimates of how much money Northwest Indiana school districts and charter schools each will receive.
Altogether, schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties are in line to get a combined $282 million, according to the preliminary estimates.
“Over the past year, this is the third round of federal funding allowing many Indiana schools access to unprecedented resources to sustainably invest in their future,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education.
“While the needs may vary from one school to the next, it’s critical that schools are strategically planning to maximize their return on investment, in turn achieving the greatest outcomes for students.”
The federal law — approved in Congress despite opposition from U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.; U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.; and the seven Republicans representing Indiana in the U.S. House — requires Indiana school districts and charter schools spend at least 20% of their funds on programs that help students recover from learning loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The remaining money also must be spent in ways that broadly relate to COVID-19, such as facility improvements to reduce virus transmission and other hazards, enhanced cleaning services, COVID-19 prevention supplies, education technology purchases, and summer school programs, among other permitted uses.
As a condition of receiving their funds, school districts and charter schools must develop a plan to return to in-person instruction in the fall and seek public comment on the plan. The funds then will be released sometime after mid-June.
Here are the Indiana DOE estimates of federal funds allocated to each school district.
They differ somewhat from earlier estimates announced by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, a supporter of the American Rescue Plan, because his totals included under public school districts money allocated for charter schools located in the district.
Another $78 million in federal funds will be made available statewide for eligible private schools, according to DOE.
Lake County
- 21st Century Charter School of Gary $9,301,802.70
- Aspire Charter Academy $8,551,025.98
- Charter School of the Dunes $6,350,163.29
- Crown Point Community School Corp. $3,874,727.67
- East Chicago Lighthouse Charter $4,548,362.58
- East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy $3,563,513.66
- Gary Community School Corp. $46,815,694.70
- Gary Lighthouse Charter School $15,213,836.66
- Gary Middle College $244,931.03
- Gary Middle College West $282,053.45
- Griffith Public Schools $3,493,666.62
- Hammond Academy of Science and Technology $2,252,961.16
- Hanover Community School Corp. $1,066,938.43
- Lake Central School Corp. $5,820,316.65
- Lake Ridge New Tech Schools $8,951,820.28
- Lake Station Community Schools $3,445,883.41
- River Forest Community School Corp. $4,543,494.74
- School City of East Chicago $27,528,477.11
- School City of Hammond $40,659,509.96
- School Town of Highland $2,532,458.53
- School City of Hobart $5,434,523.87
- School Town of Munster $1,978,281.67
- School City of Whiting $1,559,268.02
- Steel City Academy $3,713,174.00
- Thea Bowman Leadership Academy $12,155,231.77
- Tri-Creek School Corp. $2,352,904.63
Porter County
- Discovery Charter School $345,149.47
- Duneland School Corp. $3,801,993.87.
- East Porter County School Corp. $1,421,615.10
- MSD Boone Township $831,294.25
- Neighbors' New Vistas High School $257,806.38
- Portage Township Schools $11,318,174.88
- Porter Township School Corp. $760,398.77
- Union Township School Corp. $714,113.63
- Valparaiso Community Schools $4,452,986.07
LaPorte County
- LaPorte Community School Corp. $8,793,342.06
- Michigan City Area Schools $21,267,438.76
- MSD of New Durham Township $846,812.48
- Renaissance Academy Charter School $212,403.55
- South Central Community School Corp. $523,309.46
- Tri-Township Consolidated School Corp. $408,589.11