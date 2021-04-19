$282 million headed to NWI schools this year under Biden's American Rescue Plan

Schools across Indiana are set to receive nearly $1.8 billion in federal assistance under the American Rescue Plan enacted last month by the Democratic-controlled Congress and Democratic President Joe Biden.

On Monday, the Indiana Department of Education released preliminary estimates of how much money Northwest Indiana school districts and charter schools each will receive.

Altogether, schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties are in line to get a combined $282 million, according to the preliminary estimates.

“Over the past year, this is the third round of federal funding allowing many Indiana schools access to unprecedented resources to sustainably invest in their future,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education.

“While the needs may vary from one school to the next, it’s critical that schools are strategically planning to maximize their return on investment, in turn achieving the greatest outcomes for students.”