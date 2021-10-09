$540 million grant program announced to help early education in Indiana

The early education industry faced hardship from the pandemic as they had to work to stay open to safely serve children despite hits to their revenue as many families chose to keep children at home, said Nicole Norvell, director of FSSA’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning. Early ed providers have also faced enrollment challenges, increased supply and material costs and staffing shortages, Norvell said in the release.

“We are committed to helping them recover and strengthen their operations, as high-quality child care is critical to our whole state’s recovery, allowing families to work and businesses and communities to thrive,” she said.

Eligible applicants include over 3,600 child care providers throughout the state that serve more than 100,000 Hoosier children up to age 12. They must be open, currently serving children and in good standing. Programs also must have been licensed or registered to operate in Indiana at the time of the ARPA enactment on March 11.