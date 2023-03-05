PORTAGE — Is arming teachers a good idea?

A parent posed that question to experts on school safety at a Portage Township Schools meeting last week.

Michele Gay, co-founder and executive director of Safe and Sound Schools, is a mother and former teacher. She became hyper-focused on school safety after she lost a daughter in the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. It was the second-worst school shooting, in number of deaths, in U.S. history.

As an organization, Gay said, the answer to the question of giving firearms to teachers is first and foremost always a local decision. Some schools are so remote that first responders might not be able to get there quickly. Each situation is different.

Then Gay spoke from her own experience.

“As a teacher and a mom, I don’t want that,” she said. Students “are like our school babies,” so even with hours and hours of training, it would be difficult to shoot to kill one of the students.

School resource officer Trent Howard said he has had hours and hours of training, including on the city’s SWAT team. That experience includes being the first officer to enter the building during a crisis.

If an officer sees a white male in the school with a gun, “there’s a good chance he’s getting shot,” he said. In a crisis like that, it’s difficult to immediately distinguish between a good guy with a gun and a bad guy with a gun.

“There’s a lot of room for tragedy,” Gay said. “There’s a strong deterrent factor, too, of having school resource officers.”

The United States is unique in its number of school shootings. Students, faculty and staff now drill for them, the same as their parents and grandparents did for fires, tornadoes and Russian missiles.

Safety procedures are being continually re-evaluated to implement best practices. That’s why Gay was in Portage last week to meet with school safety officials and student groups.

At Sandy Hook, a group of students who escaped the shooter followed their training. They raced along the route they were taught to use, even though that was in front of windows where the shooter could have spotted them. Others hid in bathrooms inside the classrooms.

“It occurred to me that we had not given them any other options,” Gay said. “We had never thought they would need more than one path to get to safety. And by the grace of God, that is a path that worked for them and they got to physical safety. But they were defaulting to this practiced escape route. They had practiced through many evacuation drills, fire drills, lockdown drills and so on. That's all they had.

“And that in and of itself was something so important to all of us to understand, that in a moment of crisis, if crisis falls at your feet, you don't have time to play MacGyver and problem-solve and come up with a new solution if you're if you're confronted with the worst thing. They didn't have that either. All they had was that muscle memory to fall back on.”

Drills and planning are vital to children’s safety. But so is having parents talk to them about how to get to a safe place and the dangers they might face.

“We have to have these conversations on beautiful blue-sky days like we had today, when all is right in the world, not when we're in the middle of a crisis,” Gay said.

“It will be important for all of you to talk to them, unpack it,” and share age-appropriate information.