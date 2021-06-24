ACLU sues Porter County Education Services after aide fired for conversation with student

HAMMOND — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is suing Porter County Education Services (PCES) on behalf of a teacher's aide who was fired for talking with a student after school hours about artwork on decks of tarot cards.

According to a news release Thursday, Daniel Carter — a special education aide at Chesterton Middle School who worked for PCES from 2012 to 2015 and again since 2017 — was fired for speaking to a student outside of class time, but still on school property about a matter unrelated to school.

The lawsuit, Carter v. Porter County Education Services, filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, alleges PCES violated Carter's First Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing him freedom of speech, the release said.

Carter volunteered to assist with two after-school clubs and noticed a student looking through a deck of tarot cards at a club meeting and had a conversation with them about the artwork, the release said.

The following week Carter brought a tarot deck his wife owned to the school and engaged in a five-to-ten minute conversation regarding the artwork with the same student, the release said. This happened after the conclusion of the school day, but while they were still on school property.