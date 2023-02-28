CROWN POINT — During Monday's Crown Point school board meeting, the district unveiled maps and details on the redistricting set to begin in the fall.

A little more than 1,000 elementary students, or approximately 35%, and a little more than 900 middle school students, or approximately 45%, will be changing schools for the 2023-24 school year and beyond, the district said Monday night. Interactive maps, displaying where students will attend school based on their home address, are available online at cps.k12.in.us/redistrict23.

"All of our buildings, we feel like, provide great educational experiences," Superintendent Todd Terrill said in an interview with The Times on Tuesday morning. "All of our schools are great schools. And as was mentioned multiple times (Monday) night, this has been a work in progress for the last couple of years to make sure we're aligning those educational experiences, to make sure that our students have very similar experiences as they go to school but also allowing each school to have their own unique culture within their buildings."

To create the maps, the district used data compiled by Jerome McKibben, a Ph.D. demographer who's performed similar studies for school districts across the U.S., and home construction-start numbers provided by the different municipalities within the district.

"Population and expected growth are the two things that drove everything we did," Terrill said.

The last time Crown Point redistricted was 2009; Terrill and other school officials hope this redistricting similarly lasts a long time. He said he's confident the district will achieve that.

"We believe so, based off the housing starts we have been given," he said. "And looking at that, we believe the area that we have laid out for the boundaries for the schools will align with those."

The largest elementary school under this new redistricting will be Jerry Ross Elementary, with an anticipated enrollment of 630 students. The district said this school will be closely monitored over the years to come and is an area of slight concern.

"It's simply the geographic location," Terrill said. "It's the smallest of all the districts of the elementary boundaries, yet the most compact with housing and students. Part of that has to do with the type of homes that are built out in Winfield. With the attraction to a lot of younger families that are coming into the Crown Point area, there's a lot of kids there."

Still, Terrill said the district believes the building will be able to handle its enrollment for "many, many years to come," but the district will, on an annual basis, look over enrollment trends at all district schools as it accepts new enrollment and determines how to allocate district resources.

With students being shifted to new schools across the district, teachers too will need to be shifted. Terrill said that after doing some initial planning and modeling, he anticipates this going smoothly.

"We're not going to require many more staffing positions," he said. "But we're not going to require any less staffing positions, so it's going to be a matter of shifting some teachers to different locations."

Terrill explained that the district is currently offering voluntary transfers to teachers, something it does on a smaller scale every year, and he hopes that will get staffing as close to where it needs to be as possible before teachers are asked to move campuses. He also said that food service employees, custodial staff and other positions will not need to be transferred in this redistricting.

Terrill said the district is a few weeks away from developing new bus routes.

Additionally, Terrill takes issue with the idea that some children who were previously in highly ranked schools will now be in schools of lesser quality, a concern that has been raised at recent school board meetings. He said he doesn't believe the things some parents are using to rank schools are appropriate or relevant.

"A lot of the tests scores they are using are old and dated," he said. "I would put any of our schools up against any school in our surrounding districts any day of the week."

Lastly, Terrill wanted parents and caregivers to reach out if they have any questions or need any assistance. He said that could be anything from helping your child deal with the anxiety of going to a new school to questions about logistics. The district has put a portal online at cps.k12.in.us/redistrict23 where families can submit questions or concerns. He said that school administrators and school counselors could get involved depending on the needs of the families.

Close 1 of 9 CPCSC Redistricting 2023: Crown Point Schools' new elementary school boundaries This map shows the new boundaries for Crown Point Community School Corp.'s elementary schools beginning fall 2023. CPCSC Redistricting 2023: Crown Point schools' new middle school boundaries This map shows the Crown Point Community School Corp.'s new middle school boundaries beginning fall 2023. CPCSC Redistricting 2023: Jerry Ross Elementary's new boundaries This map shows the boundaries for Jerry Ross Elementary School beginning fall 2023. CPCSC Redistricting 2023: Winfield Elementary's new boundaries This map shows the boundaries for Winfield Elementary School beginning fall 2023. CPCSC Redistricting 2023: Timothy Ball Elementary's new boundaries This map shows the boundaries for Timothy Ball Elementary School beginning fall 2023. CPCSC Redistricting 2023: JSolon Robinson Elementary's new boundaries This map shows the boundaries for Solon Robinson Elementary School beginning fall 2023. CPCSC Redistricting 2023: Eisenhower Elementary's new boundaries This map shows the boundaries for Eisenhower Elementary School beginning fall 2023. CPCSC Redistricting 2023: Lake Street Elementary's new boundaries This map shows the boundaries for Lake Street Elementary School beginning fall 2023. CPCSC Redistricting 2023: MacArthur Elementary's new boundaries This map shows the boundaries for MacArthur Elementary School beginning fall 2023. CPCSC Redistricting 2023: Crown Point Schools' new boundaries Monday night, Crown Point School Corp. unveiled a new set of maps that will serve as the schools' boundaries in fall 2023 and beyond. The maps, which were subsequently approved by the School Board, are part of the district's 2023 redistricting.