Alum, chancellor honored at PNW Gala

GARY — For a self-described “blue-collar kid from Steger, Ill.,” David A. Roberts has put his college and military experience to good use. And Purdue University Northwest Chancellor Thomas L. Keon is no slouch, either.

Both men were honored Friday during PNW’s Roaring Ahead Scholarship Gala at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

Roberts, a 1974 PNW alumnus, was honored as the first inductee to the new PNW Alumni Hall of Fame. Keon, having served as PNW chancellor for 10 years, received the Sagamore of the Wabash award from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

“Dave Roberts epitomizes the many ways alumni carry on PNW’s mission to transform students’ lives and our metropolitan region. He achieved great success in his career, and he champions the advancement of education, technology and manufacturing jobs,” said Keon. “We are proud to recognize Dave for his accomplishments, which show current students just how far their aspirations can take them.”

PNW established the Alumni Hall of Fame to honor alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved in their communities and who have engaged with PNW well beyond their student days.

Roberts recently committed $3 million to establish the PNW Impact Lab, which will provide opportunities for economic development, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

His support led to the establishment of the David Roberts Center for Innovation and Design near the PNW campus in Hammond. This facility offers students a location to work as interdisciplinary teams within various engineering technology fields. Roberts also provided significant support for PNW’s Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center and has established faculty and student internships and employment opportunities.

Professionally, Roberts has held engineering, manufacturing, management and leadership roles across automotives, office equipment, printing and management services. He retired in 2020 as CEO and chairman of the board of Carlisle Companies in Charlotte, N.C., a supplier of innovative building products and energy-efficient solutions to create sustainable buildings.

A Marine Corps veteran, Roberts earned his bachelor’s degree in technology with distinction from the PNW Hammond campus and his master’s in business administration from Indiana University.

Originally employed at the Budd Company in Gary, Roberts began as a tool and die apprentice and then as a welder before joining the Marine Corps. Upon his military discharge, Roberts said, “I realized that I could put the leadership skills that the Marines taught me to use in industry but knew I needed a formal education.

“Purdue Northwest’s reputation for a quality education was ideal, and its location allowed me to attend school full-time while holding a full-time job,” he added. “The decision to attend Purdue Northwest was one of the best decisions of my life. It has been a fantastic ride.”

Roberts, who wants to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., predicted more CEOs will come from PNW. “All they need,” he said, “is to be given the tools to succeed.”

The Alumni Hall of Fame will be located in the Student Union and Library Building on the PNW Hammond campus.

Later in the evening, after receiving one award from PNW, Keon was asked to remain on stage for one additional message, this one from the governor.

In a prerecorded video message, Holcomb praised Keon’s “transformational leadership,” building partnerships between the university and its surrounding communities.

Pointing to PNW’s growth, the governor noted Keon’s “impactful contributions toward these successes.”

From new buildings, a new doctorate and 17 teams in NCAA Division II, Holcomb said Keon has transformed PNW from a local hometown campus to a “global talent powerhouse.”

The governor called Keon “the very definition of an honorable and true Hoosier.”

Cited during the evening for his leadership at school and in the community, Keon said he always felt "it’s important to get things done and provide the best we can for Northwest Indiana.”

Adding that “I want to make Northwest Indiana my home,” Keon noted “this burning desire to make sure young people have the same opportunity to get an education as the people who can afford to go downstate.”

The Sagamore of the Wabash honors those who have made significant contributions to life in Indiana. The designation was created in the late 1940s during the administration of former Gov. Ralph Gates.

An Algonquian term sagamore refers to a lesser chief or someone to whom the true chief turns for wisdom and advice.

The gala was the culmination of PNW’s yearlong 5-75 Roaring Ahead anniversary celebration of the fifth year of Purdue Northwest and the 75th year of its legacy institutions, Purdue Calumet in Hammond and Purdue North Central in Westville.

The evening event also raised funds for PNW student scholarships. University officials reported that, prior to the Gala, the school had already raised $100,000, an amount that Roberts said he and his wife, Susan, will match.

