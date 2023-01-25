American Association of University Women seeking applications for $2,000 scholarships

The Calumet branch of the American Association of University Women is seeking applications for one of two $2,000 scholarships.
Any Northwest Indiana female student attending a college or university in Indiana is eligible to apply for the scholarship. To apply, students can go online to
calumet-in.aauw.net/2023-calumet-aauw-scholarship and complete an application there. Applications are due by March 3.
The price of a college education keeps rising, while minimum wage and the amount of hours in a day don’t. Here’s how many hours a week a student would have to work to cover their tuition and other fees. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.
The recipient of the scholarship, which the local AAUW branch gives out every year, will be honored at the AAUW May banquet. For more information about our branch or the scholarship, contact Marcy Stemp at
mstemp@comcast.net.
AAUW is an organization of more than 170,000 members and supporters that seeks to promote equity for women and girls, lifelong education and positive societal change. The Calumet branch has remained active since 1950 and unites alumni of different institutions for practical educational work and experiences without any barriers to participation or membership.
U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal visits IUN
Student A'Reya Davis talks about her educational goals during a lunch meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal on Monday at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
