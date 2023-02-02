MERRILLVILLE — A photo of Andrean High School students holding flags in support of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign has sparked controversy on social media.

The photo includes the caption "happy first day of black history month," but it's unclear who added it or when it was added. Another photo shows a different student holding a similar flag. The photos were reportedly taken Wednesday when the school encouraged students to wear red, white and blue instead of their usual uniforms. February is Black History Month.

Thursday, Principal Jaycob Knazur sent an email to parents that he shared with The Times. The email informs parents that when administration became aware of the situation, it took "appropriate action in conjunction with our handbook."

"After speaking with those involved, we analyzed the evidence gathered and took appropriate action in conjunction with our handbook," Knazur wrote. "Andrean High School embraces and honors our diverse student population. We seek to assure that all students feel valued and affirmed to exercise their educational pursuits in comfort and security. We will continue to review and address this incident. Even more so, we will work to highlight and advance opportunities for discussion, dialogue, understanding and growth amongst our student population."

Andrean High School has a history of making headlines for racism. In 2018, swastikas and racial slurs were found written on the walls of an upstairs boys' bathroom. In 2016, during a basketball game against the Bishop Noll Institute, the student section chanted "build a wall" at the opposing fans, the majority of whom were Hispanic, in reference to a campaign promise by Trump, who was then still a presidential candidate, to build a wall to keep Mexicans from illegally immigrating to the U.S. The chant prompted opposing fans to yell "you're a racist" and alumni to take to social media to complain.

