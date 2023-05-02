MUNSTER — Munster High School is hosting a Unified Game Day with Special Olympics Indiana.
The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 16 on the Munster High School football field, will allow young people with or without intellectual disabilities to compete together. Inclement weather will shift the event indoors to the high school field house.
Unified Game Day is the culmination of months of programming by School Town of Munster, Special Olympics Indiana said.
Special Olympics Indiana is a nonprofit that organizes sports and athletics competition for more than 14,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Its Unified Champion Schools program, which puts athletes with and without disabilities together on sports teams, aims to provide classroom and community experiences that reduce bullying and exclusion, promote healthy activities, combat stereotypes and negative attitudes, eliminate hurtful language in schools and engage young people in activities that lead to improved behavior and school climate.
Photos: A look back at 50 years of the Special Olympics
Vintage: Special Olympics turn 50
The Chicago Special Olympics, co-sponsored by the Chicago Park District and the Joseph Kennedy Jr. foundation, was held for the first time on July 20, 1968, at Soldier Field in Chicago. The event provided athletic competition for people with disabilities. (William Yates/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
William Yates
Special Olympics turn 50
Debra James of McLaren School performs the high jump at Dunbar Park in Chicago during the 1974 Special Olympics on July 12, 1974. (Jack Mulcahy/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Jack Mulcahy
Special Olympics turn 50
Wheelchair skier Terry Warcholik, 21, picks up speed with National Ski Patrol member Gus Canelos as an escort during the Chicago/Cook County Special Olympic Winter Games at Horner Park in Chicago on Jan. 20, 1982. More than 300 contestants ages 8 to 59 competed in Alpine and Nordic-style ski events, broomball, downhill wheelchair ski race, tubing, snowshoeing and snow sculpting. (Michael Budrys/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Michael Budrys
Special Olympics turn 50
Ken Wiley, 10, Robert Williams, 10, and Troy Fitzpatrick, 11, watch as competitors run a race at the two-day Special Olympics Northern Area Track and Field Meet on May 20, 1976, at Soldier Field. The winners from the meet will qualify for the Illinois Special Olympics. (Lynette Miller/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Lynette Miller
Special Olympics turn 50
The team from Independence Park in Chicago cheers for itself during opening ceremonies on May 14, 1986, at the 18th annual Special Olympics at Soldier Field in Chicago. Winners of the Chicago games will travel to Bloomington, Ill., to participate in the state competition. (Anne Cusack/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Anne Cusack
Special Olympics turn 50
Dave Condon kicks off the ceremonies for the Illinois Special Olympic team at the Civic Center on Aug. 7, 1975. (Ernie Cox Jr./Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Ernie Cox Jr.
Special Olympics turn 50
While the "real" Olymipcs were being held in Yugoslavia, Special Olympians were competing in basketball on Feb. 9, 1984, at Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Hills, Ill. Cheerleaders from Howe Developmental Center create spirit during a timeout. (John Dziekan /Chicago Tribune/TNS)
John Dziekan
Special Olympics turn 50
The joy of victory and the agony of defeat are experienced around the pool on March 21, 1990, during the Northeastern Illinois Special Olympics swimming and diving competition held at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora. (Michael Fryer/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Michael Fryer
John Glenn Special Olympics 1970
John Glenn, U.S Astronaut, to left in white jacket, is shown with unidentified French supporters at International Special Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 13, 1970, Chicago, Ill. The Special Olympics continue through Saturday. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Fred Jewell
Special Olympics 1973
President Gerald Ford presents awards to the winners of the Special Olympics, the international sports program for the mentally retarded at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, March 9, 1973. Watching the presentations are Howard Cosell, right, and background, from left, Eunice Shriver, Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Sen. John Glenn (D-Ohio), and Sonny Jorgensen, Washington Redskins quarterback. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
SULROTH, VANTONGEREN, CAMPBELL
Speed skater Karin vanTongeren, right, of the Netherlands Delegation, celebrates prior to recieving her silver medal in the 500-meter speed skating event as Chris Sulroth, center, looks on and Richard Campbell, left, waits to place the medal on vanTongeren, during the Special Olympic World Winter Games on Thursday, March 8, 2001, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Rob Stapleton)
ROB STAPLETON
ASHLEY KILL
Ashely Kill, of the Washington County team, smiles as she swims during the 10 Meter swim competition at the Vermont Special Olympics Summer Games 2003, on Middlebury College campus, in Middlebury, Vt., Saturday, May 31, 2003. (AP Photo/Alden Pellett)
ALDEN PELLETT
PRUITT ZABALA
Dwayne Pruitt, with the Tanana Valley delegation, does a squat with Billy Zabala, back, spotting during the Power Lifting competition of the 2003 Special Olympics Alaska summer games in Anchorage, Alaska, Saturday, June 14, 2003. Special Olympic athletes from around the state are competing in the three-day event. (AP Photo/Al Grillo)
AL GRILLO
PECOR
Ashley Pecor celebrates after winning a silver medal in the 25 meter snowshoe competition Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2004, at the 27th Annual New Hampshire Special Olympics Winter Games in Waterville Valley, N.H. (AP Photo/Tim Boyd)
TIM BOYD
Yao Ming
NBA star Yao Ming of Houston Rockets, 2nd from left, participates the basketball clinic of Special Olympics with Chinese Special Olympics athletes Friday July 6, 2007 in Shanghai, China. Shanghai, Yao's hometown, will host the Special Olympics World Summer Games in October 2007. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
Kennedy Special Olympics 1976
Sen. Edward Kennedy, center, and his nephew, Joseph Kennedy II, left, oversee the running of the 50-yard dash at the Special Olympics track and field meet for disabled youngsters Saturday, June 12, 1976, Medford, Mass. Joseph, son of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, is campaign manager for his uncles re-election campaign. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)
J. Walter Green
Special Olympics Bush Reeve 1981
Vice President George Bush hugs Loretta Clairborne of York, Pa., who is the torchbearer for the Special Olympics, as actor Christopher Reeve watches, at a party for the premier of the movie "Superman II," May 31, 1981. Reeve stars in the film, and the party was a benefit for the Special Olympics, a program for mentally retarded individuals. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
Ron Edmonds
MURRILLS
Amy Murrills, from the Tanana Valley works to dead lift the weights during the power lifting event of the 2004 Special Olympics Alaska summer games in Anchorage, Alaska, Saturday, June 12, 2004. (AP Photo/Al Grillo).
AL GRILLO
GREECE SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Maria Kotti, dressed as the High Priestess, lights the torch during the lighting of the flame of hope for the Nagano 2005 Special Olympics Winter Games, in Athens Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2004. Nagano will welcome thousands of mentally disabled athletes for the Feb. 26 - March 5 Special Olympics. (AP Photo/Str)
STR
PA Special Olympics
Bryan Mason, left, a physical education teacher at Royer-Greaves School For Blind, runs tethered to Farug Washington, who is blind, during the 200-meter dash at the Special Olympics Pennsylvania 2007 Summer Games at Penn State University on Friday, June 8, 2007, in State College, Pa. They are both from Chester County, Pa. (AP Photo/John Beale)
John Beale
Special Olympics Opening Ceremony 1995
The Special Olympics torch is lit during ceremonies marking the start of the Special Olympics World Games at Yale Bowl in New Haven, Ct., July 1, 1995. (AP Photo/John Dunn)
John Dunn
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Athletes from Finland wave to the crowd as they enter Carter-Finley Stadium during the opening ceremonies for the 1999 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday June 26, 1999. (AP Photo/Grant Halverson)
GRANT HALVERSON
HAYNES
Gary Haynes, of the United Kingdom, grimaces during the squat lift competition the 1999 Special Olympics World Summer Games at Stewart Theater in Raleigh, N.C., Monday June 28, 1999. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
CHUCK BURTON
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Body-builder Arnold Schwarzenegger, right, looks at the bicep of John Riley after Schwarzenegger had helped Riley do 50 pushups at a Special Olympics Celebrity Clinic in Washington, D.C., Dec. 10, 1978. Schwarzenegger and other sports celebrities coached Special Olympics participants in their specialties and led teams in shuttle relays. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma)
Barry Thumma
