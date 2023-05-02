The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 16 on the Munster High School football field, will allow young people with or without intellectual disabilities to compete together. Inclement weather will shift the event indoors to the high school field house.

Special Olympics Indiana is a nonprofit that organizes sports and athletics competition for more than 14,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Its Unified Champion Schools program, which puts athletes with and without disabilities together on sports teams, aims to provide classroom and community experiences that reduce bullying and exclusion, promote healthy activities, combat stereotypes and negative attitudes, eliminate hurtful language in schools and engage young people in activities that lead to improved behavior and school climate.