Attorney general recommends Indiana schools keep Black Lives Matter material out of classrooms

Rokita so far has not established a school poster police and did not specify what may happen if teachers and school districts ignore his official opinion, which has no force of law but may be taken into consideration by an Indiana court if an on-point legal issue arises.

He also did not target his official opinion to Hoosier parents as he did in July when Rokita spontaneously issued a 16-page "Parents Bill of Rights" that purports to detail the legal rights of Indiana parents to participate in their child's education.

Rokita alleged in that document that critical race theory (CRT) is "consistently being backdoored into Indiana classrooms, contrary to state and federal law," and he urged Hoosier parents to confront school board members whenever they believe "Marxist ideologies" that seek to "abolish individual rights and redistribute wealth" are being taught in schools.

In both cases, Rokita issued his race and education pronouncements initially to national conservative media outlets before sharing them with Indiana news publications. Rokita also subsequently touted his Parents Bill of Rights on multiple conservative television networks.