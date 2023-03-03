GARY — Racial justice educator Debby Irving is set to visit Indiana University Northwest, where she'll lead two workshops March 22 exploring how to discuss race and how to counter societal racism.

Irving is the author of "Waking up White, and Finding Myself in the Story of Race," in which she writes about her ideological journey to understand race as a white person.

"My hope is that by sharing my sometimes cringe-worthy struggle to understand racism and racial tensions, I offer a fresh perspective on bias, stereotypes, manners, and tolerance," Irving wrote in the book's online description.

"As I unpack my own long-held beliefs about colorblindness, being a good person, and wanting to help people of color, I reveal how each of these well-intentioned mindsets actually perpetuated my ill-conceived ideas about race."