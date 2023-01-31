Bailly STEM Academy receives bomb threat; law enforcement finds no real danger, officials say

GARY — Bailly STEM Academy in Gary received a bomb threat Tuesday morning, but officials said that a search of the building found no credible threats.

The threat came prior to the start of the classes, Gary Community School Corp. spokesperson Chelsea Whittington told The Times. Whittington said that after receiving the threat, the district contacted law enforcement, who searched the building and found nothing. Students were subsequently released from buses and able to enter the school, and classes continued for the day.

This came after a spree of similar threats were made toward schools in neighboring communities.

On Jan. 9, a false bomb threat was made toward Valparaiso High School, triggering a lockdown and an early finish to classes for the day, according to previous reporting from The Times. On Jan. 17, a threat of violence, also at Valparaiso High, led to a second lockdown. Finally, this past Thursday, threats were made toward Portage, Hobart, Wheeler and Valparaiso high schools.

Soon after Thursday's threats, the Valparaiso Police Department announced it had arrested a suspect: a 16-year-old boy from Ohio. Authorities said the boy, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was responsible for the threats in Valparaiso, but they could not confirm whether he is also connected with the threats against the other Porter County high schools. Portage and Hobart police said their departments will conduct investigations into the incidents at their schools.

