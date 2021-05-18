Behrend reappointed to Valpo School Board

VALPARAISO — Dr. Robert Behrend was reappointed to the Valparaiso School Board after a second round of interviews with the City Council.

“This is by far the best group of candidates that we’ve had apply for the school board,” council President George Douglas, R-at large, said.

Behrend won reappointment over challengers Erika Watkins, Anthony McDonald and Laura Huber.

Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, cast the sole vote against Behrend.

Behrend was an excellent candidate, Cotton said, but Watkins presented an opportunity to put a woman of color on the board to make sure all students were truly represented.

Several of the questions asked Monday night, after soliciting questions from the public, dealt with bias and racism. Cotton cited the question about whether critical race theory should be taught in Valparaiso classrooms.

“This seems like a very political issue, and I’d like to keep politics out of the classroom,” said Behrend, who is white.

Watkins, who is black, disagreed. “When will these conversations take place if they are in homes where parents refuse to talk about it?” she asked.