 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Behrend reappointed to Valpo School Board
urgent

Behrend reappointed to Valpo School Board

  • Updated
Dr. Robert Behrend

Local dentist Robert Behrend is an applicant for the Valparaiso School Board.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Dr. Robert Behrend was reappointed to the Valparaiso School Board after a second round of interviews with the City Council.

“This is by far the best group of candidates that we’ve had apply for the school board,” council President George Douglas, R-at large, said.

Behrend won reappointment over challengers Erika Watkins, Anthony McDonald and Laura Huber.

Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, cast the sole vote against Behrend.

Behrend was an excellent candidate, Cotton said, but Watkins presented an opportunity to put a woman of color on the board to make sure all students were truly represented.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Several of the questions asked Monday night, after soliciting questions from the public, dealt with bias and racism. Cotton cited the question about whether critical race theory should be taught in Valparaiso classrooms.

“This seems like a very political issue, and I’d like to keep politics out of the classroom,” said Behrend, who is white.

Watkins, who is black, disagreed. “When will these conversations take place if they are in homes where parents refuse to talk about it?” she asked.

“Critical race theory doesn’t divide. It helps us all grow. It helps us all learn about each other,” said McDonald, who is African American.

“We need community input on this,” said Huber, who is white. She wanted to know what other school systems are doing. “It’s something we have to talk about,” she said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts