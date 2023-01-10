Beth Mehling's first Duneland School Board meeting consists of building updates, officer elections

CHESTERTON — New member Beth Mehling was sworn in to the Duneland School Corp. Board privately ahead of the board's Monday night meeting.

Mehling, who won election in November, is a longtime PTO president and ran on the promises of addressing teacher burnout and assisting with special-education restructuring.

During Mehling's first meeting, the board heard an update from the Skillman Corp., which is handling construction projects for the district, and elected officers.

DSC is renovating all its K-8 schools, building an elementary school, replacing Chesterton Middle School with two new middle schools, and making improvements to Chesterton High School.

Yost Elementary School is one of those seeing renovations. Chris Muvceski, project manager with the Skillman, told the board Monday that in the past four weeks, construction crews completed some structural steel work, finished an exposed steel canopy, worked on exterior metal stud framing and sheeting, and installed an exterior storm sewer.

At Liberty Intermediate, another school under renovation, crews have hung drywall in classrooms, erected a steel canopy, finished some walls in other classrooms, installed door frames and demoed lockers in the locker rooms, Muvceski said.

In the past week at Westchester Intermediate, crews poured concrete outside one entrance, completed tiling in one restroom, installed metal stud framing, completed some steel and roof decking, set up a gas meter and installed a set of pumps and devices.

During work there Dec. 22, a construction worker igniting foam roof insulation while welding and caused a small fire. Pallets of foam insulation went up in flames, but no one was harmed — students were home for break.

Muvceski answered questions the board had about the damage done by the fire. He said a structural engineer is coming in a week to examine the building's structural integrity, but welds have been X-rayed and are intact, and the nearby decking has been replaced. He said Skillman will soon be submitting documentation to the insurance company.

Also during the meeting, the board unanimously elected Alayna Lightfoot Pol as president, Brandon Croft as vice president and Tim McGinty as secretary.

Pol, who had been serving as vice president, is taking over the presidency from Tom Schnabel. The term is until the end of 2023.

