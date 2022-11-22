Bibich teacher named Indiana academic coach of the year

ST. JOHN — Bibich Elementary School’s Michelle Snow has been named the 2022 academic coach of the year by the Indiana Association of School Principals.

Snow earned the award for her work jump-starting the school’s spell bowl and M.A.T.H. (Math Academic Teams for Hoosiers) bowl programs. She was honored Monday night at the Lake Central School Corp. board meeting.

School board member Janice Malchow, a former Bibich principal, recalled a discussion she had with a staffer at IASP.

“What she told me is that this area, up here in the Region, has the strongest response in M.A.T.H. bowl and spell bowl, and she said a lot of it has to do with the energy that Michelle Snow brings,” Malchow said.

Snow also teaches fourth grade. She was nominated for the award by colleague Ellen O’Rourke.

Bibich Principal Alison Petralia called Snow “a staple in the building.”

“Michelle Snow is just really a dedicated teacher,” Petralia said. “Highly respected, she’s just a remarkable person. Our staff relies on her.”