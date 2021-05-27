Bishop Noll graduates conquer challenges to become Warrior alumni

HAMMOND — After adjusting to Zoom classes and missing milestone school traditions, Bishop Noll Institute seniors were able to have their day of recognition Thursday as they donned robes and walked across the stage.

The Class of 2021 marked the 98th commencement of the prestigious private Catholic school, which is celebrating its 100-year anniversary.

For seniors, it marked their transition into their future careers and life paths.

Bishop Noll Principal and alumna Lorenza Jara Pastrick took the podium as the commencement speaker, looking out into the crowd of about 95 students.

She shared her beginnings with the graduating class, from her parents who immigrated to America to her first job. During her speech, she asked each student to close their eyes.

"Close your eyes, take a deep breath," she said. "Think of yourself. Where do you want to be 10 years from now?

She then asked them to take out their cellphones and take a photo of themselves.

"Everyone in the class of 2021 had a different image," Pastrick said. "No matter what you see, I am here to say that anything you saw is obtainable, if you plan for it."