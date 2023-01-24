 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent
2023 Indiana General Assembly

Black Indiana lawmakers prioritize student educational achievement

  • 0
Black Indiana lawmakers prioritize student educational achievement

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, center, announces at the Statehouse on Monday the 2023 agenda of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, which he leads.

 Provided

Improving educational outcomes is the primary focus this year for the Statehouse organization advocating for African American Hoosiers in the Indiana House and Senate.

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, chairman of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, announced Monday that the group's 15 state legislators are working to enact legislation aimed at closing the minority student achievement gap.

"The achievement gap between African American students and their non-Black peers has been a problem in Indiana for generations but was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, we are challenged to not just bring African American students and students of color back to the level they were academically pre-pandemic but to help elevate them to the same level as their white peers," Harris said.

The price of breakfast in America is on the rise.

To that end, IBLC members have filed House Bill 1449, automatically enrolling eligible students in Indiana's 21st Century Scholars program for postsecondary education; House Bill 1571, providing state grants to reading teachers; and House Bill 1153, establishing a division of the Department of Education to evaluate cultural competency at Indiana public schools.

People are also reading…

"Emphasizing the importance of educational achievement will not just help our kids in the classroom but will open doors for them professionally as well. When Indiana's workforce is more educated and highly trained, all Hoosiers benefit," Harris said.

"These bills — along with others filed by the IBLC — prioritize the needs of students, their families and their teachers to ensure everyone has the tools they need to be successful," he added.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Other items on the IBLC agenda include Senate Bill 150, increasing the state tax credit for school supplies purchased by teachers; House Bill 1138, mandating lead testing of drinking water at preschools and child care centers; and House Bill 1268, encouraging seat belt use on school buses.

The IBLC also is championing in House Bill 1491 the reestablishment of a locally elected board of trustees for the formerly cash-strapped Gary Community School Corp.

Download PDF 2023 Agenda of Indiana Black Legislative Caucus
+1 
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr.

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru shuts down Machu Picchu amid widespread protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts