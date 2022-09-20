‘Blue flu’ hits Munster school after national honor

MUNSTER — Students and staff at James B. Eads Elementary had a real case of the blues Monday, but with good reason. The Eads community has been designated one of the nation’s best schools.

Eads, along with Central and St. Paul elementaries in Valparaiso, has earned the National Blue Ribbon School designation by the U.S. Department of Education. They are among 10 Hoosier schools and 297 nationwide cited.

“We waited anxiously for months for this news. This is a dream come true for teachers and staff,” said Linda Bevil, in her 14th year as Eads principal, who received that news Friday.

Amidst a sea of confetti and blue streamers, the 503 Eads students in grades K-5 cheered the news, after which they had blue-covered doughnuts from the school’s PTO.

According to DOE, the Blue Ribbon Program celebrates school excellence, turn-around stories and closing the subgroup achievement gap.

Named a bridge builder, Eads was cited as an exemplary high-performing school. Qualifying schools must rank in the top 15% of all schools on state assessments in both reading and math.

Bevil said Eads students did very well in ILEARN, Indiana’s assessment test. District-wide, she added, the School Town of Munster’s ILEARN math scores finished in the top third in Indiana.

"This is amazing,” Bevil added. “We represent maybe 1% of all the schools in the U.S.”

Adding to the amazement, the principal said, is that Eads was judged during the pandemic. When other schools were closed, she said, Munster schools offered in-person instruction.

“Blue Ribbon is a big deal,” School Superintendent Bret Heller said. “The work the staff at Eads has done and continues to do to support all students is phenomenal.”

Eads is the second Munster Blue Ribbon School, following Frank Hammond Elementary, honored a decade ago.

When asked what makes her school special, Bevil replied, “It’s a family. From the parents to the staff to custodians to bus drivers, everybody does their best to meet students’ needs.”

Karen Tomko, a third grade teacher in her 19th year at Eads, commented, “The moment you walk into the building, you notice a sense of community and everybody helping, with a focus on kindness and respect.”

Tomko and fourth grade teacher Jenny Herold sponsor Eads Leads, a leadership program for students in grades 4 and 5 to work with younger students.

Eads Leads members participated in the assembly, holding placards with the words blue ribbon. The program also featured two original essays by students Carisma Hernandez and Sophia Garcia.

As an Eads Leads fifth grader, Garcia noted, “We are the role models, and what we share with younger kids they can use later in life.”

Bevil also cited the school’s supportive PTO. Stephanie Czapka, the mother of three Eads students, had served as PTO president for the past five years.

“All my kids have had a great experience here,” Czapka said. “It’s the people. They’re just sweet, kind, caring people.”