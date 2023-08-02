MERRILLVILLE — A new member has joined the Merrillville Community School Corp. Board of Trustees.

Bob Krause was officially sworn in on Tuesday night. He succeeds Linda Jonaitis, who stepped down from the school board last month, citing personal reasons.

Jonaitis was reelected last year and had three years left in her term.

Krause was one of two applicants considered for the vacancy. The other applicant was Sheryl Loving.

Krause told The Times he applied for the open school board position because he felt a call to give back to the community and to be a voice for all students.

After the meeting, he said he felt good to be in the role. “I’ll be absorbing a lot of information quickly,” Krause said. “I have an open mind to learn.”

The next school board meeting is set for Aug. 15.