ST. JOHN — A bomb threat at Lake Central High School Monday sent students home and prompted the school to bring in an investigative team and bomb-sniffing dog, school officials told The Times.

Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco said that at the end of the school's third period classes, a student received an AirDrop message on their phone which stated, "Bombing the school, it will go off soon as the end of the day bell rings. This is not a joke."

After the student reported this message to school administration, the district brought a bomb-sniffing dog around 1:15 p.m. to search in and around the classroom, Veracco said. The dog reportedly "indicated" on the same cabinet two separate times and students were moved away from the area towards the school's freshman center. At 1:45, school administration made the decision to dismiss school early and announced it to parents.

At 4 p.m., Veracco told The Times that a second group of investigators was on its way to conduct a follow-up sweep of the building.

This comes amid a growing trend of threats of violence at schools in Northwest Indiana and across the U.S.

In January, three different threats of violence were made toward Valparaiso High School, triggering lockdowns and early dismissals, according to previous Times reporting. An Ohio 16-year-old was later arrested in connection with theses threats. Also in January, threats of violence were made towards Portage, Hobart and Wheeler high schools. Bailly STEM Academy in Gary also received a bomb threat in January. None of those January threats were found to be credible.