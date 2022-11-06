Calumet Christian celebrates 60 years of ministry and academics

GRIFFITH — Calumet Christian School is celebrating 60 years of excellence in academics and ministry.

The school was established in 1962 as Calumet Baptist School, with the mission to spiritually educate K-6 students. Eventually, the school expanded to junior high, then to ninth and 10th grades.

By 1975, the first high school graduating class consisted of 12 students after juniors and seniors were accepted. Since that first class, the school has had nearly 800 graduates.

In honor of the 60-year anniversary, Calumet Christian is hosting an auction Nov. 12 at Griffith Baptist Church. Families and staff are eager to reach a fundraising goal of $300,000, which would allow for further expansion.

“From our perspective, the auction is an opportunity for people to enjoy spending time together. It’s a big community event that gets a lot of people together,” said Daniel Obinger, Calumet Christian administrator. “From a fundraising perspective, it’s a huge opportunity for development.”

Calumet Christian has raised $138,000 over the past four years and hopes to reach its goal within the next two years, Obinger said. Once the goal is met, the school will add four classrooms.

Calumet Christian has 24 teachers and faculty members for 195 students. The expansion would equate to nearly 40 more students being accepted, as well as two or three more teachers being hired.

“We’ve had to turn away more than 100 students this past year. There’s just no way of fitting them,” said Obinger, who lives in Munster. “The additional classrooms will enable us to bring some of those kids into our school.”

Calumet Christian is one of a handful of Christian and Baptist schools in Lake County. Obinger said more families are eager to enroll in schools that hold spiritual values because many of them aren’t satisfied with values displayed in public education.

“Even if families don’t necessarily identify as Christian, they hold values that would align more with our school,” he said. “These families will certainly be a part of the increase in enrollment.”

Mark Melton has two daughters at Calumet Christian. He said the school makes his family feel integrated into a small community. Enrollment numbers are lower compared to many public schools, so most students know one another well, he said.

“There are kids from all walks of life at Calumet Christian. It’s gotten diverse in so many ways,” he said. “With all of the negativity and division in today’s society, a school like Calumet Christian is very appealing to many families.”

Melton's wife, TaShena, is a secondary principal at the school and teaches U.S. history there. They were drawn to Calumet Christian when their son, William Magee, was given the opportunity to be involved with the school’s sports teams, although he was home-schooled.

The number of home-schooled students participating on Calumet Christian’s sports teams varies each school year, Obinger said. The school offers limited sports based on enrollment — girls volleyball, boys football, basketball, softball and baseball.

Melton is looking forward to the auction to continue fundraising for the expansion.

“The teachers are determined to make things more challenging for the kids and prepare them to go out into the real world,” he said. “I hope and pray things go well and the amount of money that needs to be raised will be so they can add more students.”

About 90 items will be auctioned off, including a Southwest Airlines gift card, luggage and a variety of raffle baskets, said Janell Harvey, director of development. There will also be a bake sale with homemade cakes, pies and cookies.

Doors open at 11 a.m., with bidding beginning at 1 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to register online instead of doing it when they arrive.

“The auction is just in time for the holiday season,” Harvey said. “Local residents can get great deals.”