Calumet College of St. Joseph breaks ground on first residence hall
Calumet College of St. Joseph breaks ground on first residence hall

Cal College new dorm

This architect's rendering shows the new residential facility Calumet College of St. Joseph broke ground for last week.

 Provided

HAMMOND — Calumet College of St. Joseph opened a new chapter last week with the groundbreaking of its first on-campus residence hall. 

According to a news release from the college, President Amy McCormack was among students, staff and faculty during the monumental start to the $4.8 million residence hall expected to open in August 2022. Students have expressed on-campus housing as a need, it said. 

The 16,500 square foot, three-story building will have three resident assistant suites and 20 beds per floor in dorm-style rooms. There will be student lounge space on the first and second floors, the release said. The aesthetic of the building will fit within the context of the existing architecture on campus.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

Seventy years ago, the then-Saint Joseph College-Calumet Campus started classes for traditional and adult students. About 20 years later, it became Calumet College of St. Joseph, added athletics, and expanded programs and degrees to serve the Calumet Region.

“We embark on another transformational time as we add on-campus housing to meet the needs of students that want a residential experience,” McCormack said in the release. “We are grateful for the collaborative efforts with the Hammond Redevelopment Commission and the City of Hammond to make a project long in the planning finally come to fruition.”

In the release, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said the city is excited to partner with the school in their “visionary” project.

“Cal College continues to be an important part of the fabric of our community and a strong Cal College means a stronger Hammond,” he said.

At the groundbreaking event last week, speakers included 1st District Councilman Mark Kalwinski, an alum of CCSJ; the Rev. Tim McFarland, C.PP.S., of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood, who sponsor the college; and Larry Meyers, chairman of the CCSJ Board of Trustees.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

