Calumet College of St. Joseph breaks ground on first residence hall

HAMMOND — Calumet College of St. Joseph opened a new chapter last week with the groundbreaking of its first on-campus residence hall.

According to a news release from the college, President Amy McCormack was among students, staff and faculty during the monumental start to the $4.8 million residence hall expected to open in August 2022. Students have expressed on-campus housing as a need, it said.

The 16,500 square foot, three-story building will have three resident assistant suites and 20 beds per floor in dorm-style rooms. There will be student lounge space on the first and second floors, the release said. The aesthetic of the building will fit within the context of the existing architecture on campus.

Seventy years ago, the then-Saint Joseph College-Calumet Campus started classes for traditional and adult students. About 20 years later, it became Calumet College of St. Joseph, added athletics, and expanded programs and degrees to serve the Calumet Region.