Calumet College to offer full-tuition scholarships to candidates interested in teaching

HAMMOND — A new full-tuition scholarship at Calumet College of St. Joseph is being offered to students interested in teaching.

There will be 10 scholarships offered per year to students who are interested in participating in the "Transition to Teaching" program.

Calumet College of St. Joseph, Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana and the Catholic Diocese of Gary are investing $450,000 over three years to fund the scholarships.

“The education program at Calumet College of St. Joseph empowers teacher candidates to improve their personal lives and create a more equitable society through education,” Johnny Craig, senior vice president for enrollment, marketing and athletics at Calumet College of St. Joseph, said in a news release.

Transition to Teaching is a statewide program where career professionals with a bachelor's degree are able to pivot into teaching.

“We are thrilled to be able to make this investment in partnership with Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana and the Catholic Diocese of Gary and, in doing so, attract additional high-quality teachers to the Northwest Indiana Catholic school ecosystem,” Craig said.

The program prepares candidates to teach early childhood education, elementary education, secondary classes or all-grade classes. It consists of 18 hours of coursework for secondary education and 24 hours for elementary, early childhood and P-12 education.

Scholarship recipients who attend Calumet College of St. Joseph can enroll in elementary and secondary tracks beginning in fall 2022. They could be fully licensed by fall 2023.

“Building a strong pipeline of teachers is an integral part of fulfilling Big Shoulders Fund’s mission to ensure that all children have access to a high-quality education in a safe and supportive environment,” Dan Kozlowski, managing director of Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana, said.

Candidates applying to the program must hold a bachelor's degree from a regionally accredited high education institution. The application process includes a 500-word essay, as well as an interview with Calumet College of St. Joseph, Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana and the Catholic Diocese of Gary.

Upon completion of the program, scholarship recipients are likely to be placed in a teaching position in one of the 20 schools in the Catholic Diocese of Gary. They are asked to commit three years of teaching in the school they are placed. Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana will provide professional development.

“Catholic schools offer access to academic excellence in a values-based framework that is welcoming to all regardless of religion, ethnicity, race or income,” Joseph Majchrowicz, superintendent of schools in the Catholic Diocese of Gary, said. “Teachers in a Catholic school setting have the opportunity to make a greater impact thanks to greater one-on-one access with a smaller student-to-teacher ratio and an environment that focuses on a holistic approach to educating the whole person. We hope this scholarship will attract more passionate educators to bring their skills and enthusiasm to further strengthen our Catholic schools.”

Candidates who are interested in applying can learn more on Calumet College's website. Applications are open until Aug. 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.