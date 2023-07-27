WHITING — Calumet College of St. Joseph has added five new members to its board of trustees The new board members are Jennifer Fredericks, Rena Henderson Mason, Ellery Hunter, Lou Molina and Elizabeth Ortiz. Fredericks serves as the director of business development at the law firm Ice Miller. Henderson Mason is the founder of the consulting firm Bold Agenda. Hunter is an ordained minister at Victory Cathedral Worship Center, Molina serves on board of directors for St. Catherine Hospital and the 219 Health Network. Ortiz is the former vice president for institutional diversity and equity at DePaul University “We are honored that these leaders chose to share their incredible talents with CCSJ,” said Amy McCormack, president of the college. “The diversity of their backgrounds and expertise will position us well as we continue to develop our campus.”
Four of the new members are alumni of the institution with Fredericks, Hunter, Molina and Ortiz graduating from the college.
PHOTOS: Oil City Stadium hosts the Northern League All-Star Game
East All-Stars' tries unsuccessfully to steal third Tuesday at the Northern League All-Star Game in Whiting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
East All-Star Dawson Willis slides safely into third beating the tag by West All-Star Graham Mastros Tuesday at the Northern League All-Star Game in Whiting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nolan Vleek is the lead off pitcher for the West All-Stars Tuesday at the Northern League All-Star Game in Whiting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
East All-Star Dawson Willis steals second beating the tag by West All-Star Jayden Comia Tuesday at the Northern League All-Star Game in Whiting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
East All-Stars third baseman Max Waszkiewicz can only watch as West All-Stars runner Kevin Bushnell slides safely into third Tuesday at the Northern League All-Star Game in Whiting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
East All-Stars' tries unsuccessfully to steal third Tuesday at the Northern League All-Star Game in Whiting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nolan Vleek is the lead off pitcher for the West All-Stars Tuesday at the Northern League All-Star Game in Whiting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Dylan Matusa takes his turn on the mound Tuesday at the Northern League All-Star Game in Whiting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
West All-Star Graham Mastros rounds third and heads home to score Tuesday at the Northern League All-Star Game in Whiting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Josh Ortiz takes over pitching duties for the East All-Stars Tuesday at the Northern League All-Star Game in Whiting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
East All-Stars Kevin Hall tries unsuccessfully to steal third Tuesday at the Northern League All-Star Game in Whiting.
John J. Watkins, The Times
