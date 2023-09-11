Six individuals received full tuition scholarships during the Northwest Indiana Teachers Scholarship dinner Saturday night at Calumet College of St. Joseph.

According to a statement released by the college, Jillian Borozan, Anastacia Gomez, Isaac Kendall, Tyrah Kohut, Pollyanna Lopez and Araceli Martinez received the award.

The scholarships are intended to address the need for qualified educators in the region, recruit and retain Catholic school teachers, and provide mentoring and support for current teachers, according to the statement.

The scholarships are part of the college's Transition to Teaching program, which allows those with a bachelor's degree to receive their teaching certificate in two to three semesters.

Recipients of the award commit to teaching for three years at a Catholic school funded by Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana.

The scholarships are funded by The Catholic Diocese of Gary Schools, Big Shoulders Fund and CCSJ.

