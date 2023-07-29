VALPARAISO — A familiar face rejoined the Valparaiso school board, a new board president was elected, and the school board agreed to urge state legislators to fully fund textbook expenses.

On Thursday night, Karl Cender was officially sworn in as a school board member. Cender had previously served from 2010-2022 and served as board president in 2021.

Cender was reappointed by the Valparaiso City Council in May, where his appointment faced opposition from council Democrats.

Valparaiso Community Schools differs from most school districts as its school board members are appointed by the city and township rather than elected by voters.

Cender said he was happy to be back on the board

“I look forward to serving the community, our kids and also serving along with these fine board members,” Cender said during the meeting.

The school board members also elected officers. Kurt Minko was unanimously elected as board president, succeeding former board member Jennifer Bognar.

Rob Behrend was elected board vice president but faced a challenge from fellow board member Erika Watkins, who nominated herself for the position. Behrend was elected board VP in a rare non-unanimous 4 to 1 vote. Watkins was then unanimously elected board secretary.

Watkins later said she respected everyone on the board and didn’t want her vying for the vice president position to be a discussion in the community.

“I just want to sit next to Kurt Minko,” she joked, saying she would continue to voice what she feels is right.

The school board heard from district CFO Jim Holifield, who updated the board on the estimated impact of the elimination of textbook rental fees.

House Enrolled Act 1001, the state’s two-year budget, prohibits schools from charging families for curricular materials, which was most commonly in the form of textbook rental fees. The state legislature appropriated $160 million for curricular material that will be distributed to schools based on attendance later this year.

Schools will still be able to collect unpaid fees from students who are not on free or reduced lunch. In addition, parents will still be responsible for the cost of activities and materials such as field trips, school supplies and damages to textbooks.

Holfield estimated Valparaiso schools would lose around $167,000 for the next school year. He recommended the school board urge state legislators to increase appropriations for curricular materials to fully fund the expenses.

Superintendent Jim McCall also updated the board on the school district’s ILEARN test scores, telling them Valparaiso Community Schools were in the top 15 of math and English language arts scores statewide.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24.

PHOTOS: Valparaiso Athletics hosts coaches bus tour