Chesterton High School teacher is a top 10 finalist for 2022 Indiana Teacher of the Year program

A Chesterton High School social studies teacher is in the running for state recognition that was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robert DeRuntz was chosen as the Duneland School Corp. Secondary Teacher of the Year in spring 2020, but a news release from the district Friday said the Indiana Teacher of the Year (INTOY) program that recognizes outstanding teachers from across the state was delayed.
With INTOY back on track, DeRuntz has been selected as a top 10 finalist for the 2022 award.
Because of the delay, the Indiana Department of Education, which awards the statewide recognition, allowed districts to submit their local Teacher of the Year winners from the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. This meant up to four teachers from each district, two from the elementary level and two from the secondary level, to be considered in the 2022 INTOY selection process.
From the top 10 list, the selection committee will select the top three finalists, the school corporation's release said. Screening and selection committees for the INTOY are made up of former recipients, IDOE staff, educational organization leaders, business and community leaders and representatives from higher education.
The Indiana Teacher of the Year represents Indiana teachers through the Council of Chief State School Officers National Teacher of the Year program, the IDOE website says. Previous INTOY recipients form a network of retired educators, administrators, college professors and teacher leaders that continue to support the education community.
The complete list of top 10 finalists for the 2022 INTOY are:
- Lisa Clegg - Fort Wayne Community Schools.
- Susan Davis - South Bend Community School Corp.
- Robert DeRuntz - Duneland School Corp.
- Daniel Jones - Perry Township Schools.
- Jaime Lamkin - Clarksville Community Schools.
- Brayton Mendenhall - MSD Wayne Township.
- Gwyn Skrobul - Kankakee Valley School Corp.
- Sarah TeKolste - Indianapolis Public Schools.
- Sharita Ware - Tippecanoe School Corp.
- Jennifer Yoder - Goshen Community Schools.