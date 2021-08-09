Chesterton High School teacher is a top 10 finalist for 2022 Indiana Teacher of the Year program

A Chesterton High School social studies teacher is in the running for state recognition that was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert DeRuntz was chosen as the Duneland School Corp. Secondary Teacher of the Year in spring 2020, but a news release from the district Friday said the Indiana Teacher of the Year (INTOY) program that recognizes outstanding teachers from across the state was delayed.

With INTOY back on track, DeRuntz has been selected as a top 10 finalist for the 2022 award.

Because of the delay, the Indiana Department of Education, which awards the statewide recognition, allowed districts to submit their local Teacher of the Year winners from the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. This meant up to four teachers from each district, two from the elementary level and two from the secondary level, to be considered in the 2022 INTOY selection process.