Class of 2021 the 'proper send-off' for Gavit High School and its last graduation

HAMMOND — When the Donald E. Gavit High School Class of 2021 started its junior year, principal Michelle Ondas showed them a video about persevering through adversity.

At the time, she didn’t know the class would spend its upperclassman years facing a pandemic, but throughout it, she saw them persist and live out the virtues administrators hope all Gavit students will have.

On Saturday, the Class of 2021 got the chance to gather with family and friends, celebrate their hard work and even show a little personality while crossing the stage and turning their tassels.

As they all sat before Ondas at graduation, she told them, "you have not only what it takes to make it in this world, but to make it a better place."

The 170 or so students that walked across the stage at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Saturday comprised the final graduating class of Gavit, which will close before the fall as the School City of Hammond prepares to open the new, consolidated Hammond Central High School.

Students will never again experience the hot auditorium, seemingly ever present "Gavit dust" or a leaking air conditioner caused by frozen pipes — as class president Annikkha Setlak outlined in her speech.