Coalition schedules immunization clinics at Merrillville schools

MERRILLVILLE — The Indiana Immunization Coalition (IIC) will be at two Merrillville schools to provide immunizations, an opportunity for families to prepare their children for the 2022-23 school year.

The immunization clinics will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Merrillville Intermediate School, 1400 W. 61st Ave., and also from noon to 2 p.m. at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place on March 15.

Parents should register online at https://patients.vaxcare.com/registration and enter code IN65942. In addition, a screening questionnaire is available on the Merrillville Community School Corp. website, www.mvsc.k12.in.us, that can be downloaded, completed and brought in to save time.

Parents who want their students to participate in the immunization clinic should complete the online registration form by March 14. The completed online registration will serve as confirmation of a scheduled appointment for the student to receive their immunizations during the school day.

The coalition accepts all forms of insurance, and there is no cost for those without insurance.

Students who participate in the clinic will be vaccinated with all recommended vaccinations that are due at the time of the clinic, unless the IIC is contacted for specific vaccine refusal 48 hours prior to the clinic via email to clinic@vaccinateindiana.org or phone 317-628-7116.

Vaccines that may be administered include DTaP/Tdap, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, HiB, HPV, Influenza, MMR, Meningitis, Polio, Rotavirus, Varicella, Flu and Covid-19.

IIC will not initiate the COVID vaccine series without explicit parental request, but they will complete the COVID series if it has already been started. If a child has started the COVID vaccine series and parents do NOT want them to complete the series, parents should send an email to clinic@vaccinateindiana.org within 48 hours prior to the scheduled immunization clinic.

Anyone can get immunized at these clinics. Children do not have to be students at these schools to receive immunizations.

For more information, contact the IIC or Merrillville Community School Corporation Nursing Coordinator Tina Foreman, 219-650-5307, ext. 7539.

