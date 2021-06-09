Coats, Bayh joining Indiana University to train next generation of public servants

Two men who represented Indiana in the U.S. Senate for a combined 28 years, along with serving the state and nation in other key roles, will spend their retirements at Indiana University preparing the next generation of public servants.
IU officials announced Wednesday former U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., and former U.S. Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., each have been named distinguished scholars and appointed to posts in the Paul O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs (Bayh) and the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies (Coats).
Neither former lawmaker currently is scheduled to teach full time at the IU campus in Bloomington.
But both are expected to participate in various seminars and programs at the university, especially the newly established joint master's degree in international affairs, a one-year program that combines each school's unique strengths in public affairs, domestic and foreign policy, languages and cultures.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome these two prominent Hoosier leaders and look forward to the positive impact they will have on educating our students and further elevating the reputation of the O'Neill School and Hamilton Lugar School," said IU President Michael McRobbie.
Bayh served two terms as Indiana governor from 1989 to 1997 and two terms as a U.S. senator from 1999 to 2011. He earned a bachelor's degree with honors from the IU Kelley School of Business in 1978.
"I am honored by this appointment to my alma mater and look forward to collaborating with Sen. Coats for the benefit of students, faculty and the broader IU community," Bayh said.
Coats most recently served as Director of National Intelligence from 2017 to 2019. The IU law school graduate represented Indiana in the U.S. Senate from 1989 to 1999 and 2011 to 2017, and in the U.S. House from 1981 to 1989. Coats also was ambassador to Germany from 2001 to 2005.
"It is a distinct honor to join the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. I will be following in the steps of two highly respected national leaders," Coats said. "I look forward to working with Congressman Lee Hamilton and partnering with Senator Bayh in the support of the schools' new master's degree in international affairs."
Bayh and Coats also will be reunited at IU with former Fort Wayne Mayor Paul Helmke, an O'Neill School professor who lost to Coats in the 1980 Republican primary for U.S. House and was defeated by Bayh in the 1998 general election for U.S. Senate.