Coats, Bayh joining Indiana University to train next generation of public servants

Two men who represented Indiana in the U.S. Senate for a combined 28 years, along with serving the state and nation in other key roles, will spend their retirements at Indiana University preparing the next generation of public servants.

IU officials announced Wednesday former U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., and former U.S. Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., each have been named distinguished scholars and appointed to posts in the Paul O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs (Bayh) and the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies (Coats).

Neither former lawmaker currently is scheduled to teach full time at the IU campus in Bloomington.

But both are expected to participate in various seminars and programs at the university, especially the newly established joint master's degree in international affairs, a one-year program that combines each school's unique strengths in public affairs, domestic and foreign policy, languages and cultures.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome these two prominent Hoosier leaders and look forward to the positive impact they will have on educating our students and further elevating the reputation of the O'Neill School and Hamilton Lugar School," said IU President Michael McRobbie.