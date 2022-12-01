Construction on Taft Middle School coming along

WINFIELD — Construction on the new Robert A. Taft Middle School is "55-60ish%" complete, according to project engineer Johnny Unmisig.

In late 2020, Crown Point Community School Corp. announced plans to build a new, larger and upgraded building to house the middle school. Construction on that building kicked off in mid-August 2021. Unmisig, who works for Merrillville-based Skillman Corp., a contractor hired by the school district to manage the project, said the building will be ready before students arrive at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

"I'm very pleased (with how construction has gone)," Superintendent Todd Terrill said. "The progress they've made over the last couple weeks has been amazing. We're very excited to get kids in here next fall."

Unmisig, Terrill and other Crown Point school officials took reporters from The Times on a tour of the in-progress building Tuesday afternoon.

What is now a gaping hole in the building's frame, preceded by a long awning-covered walkway, will soon become the school's main entrance. That entrance, like every building entrance in the school district, will have a vestibule requiring visitors to be buzzed in through a second door for security purposes.

Once buzzed in, visitors will enter the main mezzanine, where the cafeteria will be. To their right will be a series of offices — currently simple frames of rooms — housing administrators, nurses and counselors. Behind those offices will be two gymnasiums with an indoor track and locker rooms, the fine arts department with a theater that will seat 750 people and a family and consumer science facility.

If visitors turn left from the main entrance, they'll pass a dedicated space for Project Lead The Way, a nationwide STEM program the district participates in, before entering the main academic wings. In the center of that portion of the building is currently a skeleton of metal framing that construction crews are working to transform into a media center lined with skylights letting in natural light from above and windows on every side allowing students in the hallway to see in. Surrounding that media center will be halls of classrooms, some of which are nearly complete. Nearly every room in the building will have natural light.

Unmisig explained that crews are generally working from one side of the building to the other. He estimates about 85% of the concrete that the building will need has been poured and about 80% of the brick walling has been erected. He said that between now and January, crews will be installing drywall, pouring the final concrete, finishing the gymnasium roof and putting up windows, among other things.

Unmisig said his team is "about a week behind schedule" because of particularly harsh winter weather this past year, difficulty hiring workers and slow delivery times due to disruptions in the supply chain over the past couple of years.

The building, which has a new address of 5235 E. 121st Ave., is set to serve up to 1,500 students, 400 more than the previous site is serving. It sits on 98.25 acres of former farmland, a plot bigger than Crown Point High School. Brooke Allen, communications director for the district, said this gives the school room to grow in the future. Additionally, there is a pond on the property that she said the district hopes to turn into an environmental science center someday.

This building will be replacing the current Robert A. Taft Middle School located on South Main Street in Crown Point. Allen said half of that building will be used for its alternative education programs and administrators; the other half will be demolished.

"The infrastructure was past saving," she said.