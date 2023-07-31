HAMMOND — Controversy is surrounding the School City of Hammond’s new cellphone policy.

In June, the school board approved revisions to Hammond schools' student handbook for the upcoming school year. The revisions included a complete ban on cellphone use within school buildings. Students will have to turn off and put away their cellphones during school hours and will not be allowed to have them in the classrooms.

Elementary students will have their cellphones collected by their teachers, while middle school and high school students will be expected to store their phones in their lockers.

According to Superintendent Scott Miller, cellphone use was the number one complaint from teachers during the past school year, and they asked it to be addressed. And he believes students just don’t need their phones in school.

“Students are immature,” Miller told The Times. “They don’t have the self-control adults have. … So why are we equipping them with devices that just sometimes throw things in their face that they’re not able to process?”

Miller believes the new policy will provide benefits, such as putting a focus back on learning and taking out what he thinks is one of the roots of bad behavior in the schools.

The committee of teachers, principals and school district administrators that is tasked with revising the student handbook yearly told the school board in May they had looked at cellphone policies of surrounding school districts when coming up with Hammond schools’ new policy.

Surrounding school districts have some form of restrictions on cellphone use. East Chicago, Munster and Griffith school districts do not allow cellphone use at all, while Gary and Whiting school districts allow cellphone use with a teacher or administrator's approval.

Some parents have expressed approval for the new policy.

Miranda Morley is the mother of three children who attend Hammond schools. She believes the cellphone ban is a good policy since cellphones have been connected to mental health challenges, which her children have faced. “If none of the kids are allowed to have phones in school, this will encourage them to interact more with each other in a healthy way,” Morley told The Times.

But other parents disagree.

Chari Roman has a daughter at Morton High School. Her concern is the new policy will limit communication between a parent and their child in the event of an emergency. She views cellphones as a student’s only lifeline to call for help and inform their parents.

“The child should always have communication right away with their parent,” Roman said.

However, according to Miller, he has been told by school safety specialists the worst thing kids can do during a crisis situation is to be on their phones, as it could jam phone lines with the sudden influx of phone calls and texts, and it could alert an intruder of a child’s location.

Roman wishes parents would have had more input when the school district was revising the policy so they could have reached a “happy medium.”

Ultimately Miller knows that many parents disagree with the new cellphone policy and that many students will push back on it.

“I know it’s not popular with everyone, but I’m not in this role to be the most popular, I’m in this role to do what’s best [for] kids,” Miller said.

