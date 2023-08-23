When Crown Point faces Taft of Chicago in its home opener on Friday, both teams will be wearing different colored jerseys, but they will be promoting a single color — orange, the color for leukemia awareness.

Bringing awareness of this disease is especially personal for members of each of the schools.

In 2019, Bulldogs coach Craig Buzea was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, the most fatal form of the blood and bone marrow cancer. Taft principal Mark Grishbar learned about Buzea and his battle with AML and decided to reach out.

Grishbar was diagnosed with AML in 2016, after a battle with the illness that included a bone marrow transplant, he was able to reach remission.

While Buzea was going through cancer treatment, Grishbar provided the football coach with words of encouragement.

He also gave Buzea the idea of both schools playing a game to raise awareness for leukemia.

In 2020, Buzea also underwent a bone marrow transplant and has remained cancer free since then.

"After my successful bone marrow transplant, I made it my life's mission to personally try to help anyone who was diagnosed with leukemia and fighting the disease," Buzea said.

Leading up to Friday's game, the Crown Point football team has sold orange t-shirts to support Be The Match, an organization that connects patients with donors for bone marrow or blood stem cell transplants.

"This game is a culmination of a ton of hard work by a lot of people, and hopefully we can all continue to bring awareness and help anyone who is fighting leukemia find a match and save some more lives," Buzea said.

The football game will kickoff at 7 p.m. A leukemia presentation will take place shortly before kickoff. Fans are encouraged to wear orange to the game.

