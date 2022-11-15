Critic of Gary school takeover withdraws discrimination suit

HAMMOND — A critic of the 2017 state takeover of Gary’s public schools is withdrawing her civil rights suit to resume their local control.

Gary attorney Tracy Coleman and attorneys for state officials agreed this week to end the litigation she filed last year.

Coleman had sought to remove Paige McNulty, the current state-appointed public school manager, a position that has been in place since the state declared Gary’s school district to be financially distressed.

Coleman couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment on the dismissal.

The dismissal comes one week after an unfavorable ruling by a U.S. District Court magistrate, who stated Coleman’s suit was technically flawed and unlikely to succeed.

The Gary Community School Corporation’s viability plummeted in recent decades with a drastic drop in population and the rise of private schools. The public school district’s enrollment has declined from over 49,000 students in the 1960s to less than 5,000 currently.

State officials declared five years ago THAT they had to impose fiscal responsibility after the district began running multi-million-dollar budget deficits.

The state hired MGT Consulting, a Tampa, Florida-based for-profit corporation, to take over school operations. The state recently extended MGT’s contract in Gary two years through June 2024.

Gary leaders have been unhappy ever since, arguing it continues a long history of racial discrimination against Gary families.

Coleman said the problem was further exacerbated by a 2020 public referendum that raises city taxes over eight years to help run Gary schools. Gary residents approved it by a 13,901 to 9,146 vote.

Coleman sued McNulty as well as the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board, which authorized the takeover. She later added Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials.

She argued that the state’s administration of Gary public schools denied Gary’s residents equal protection under the law and their First Amendment rights to a voice in the running of their schools.

However, Magistrate Joshua Kolar issued a 44-page opinion last week that Coleman’s pleadings are flawed.

He stated private citizens like Coleman and three Gary parents listed as plaintiffs in the suit have no legal standing to sue Indiana or its officials on this issue.

He further ruled the state’s imposition of appointed, rather than locally elected, Gary school officials, doesn’t violate city residents’ constitutional rights to equal protection under the law. He said Indiana state law in this case may have a negative impact on a particular racial group, but higher courts have stated the particular needs of troubled urban school districts outweigh that concern.

Coleman argued unelected Gary school administrators had no legal authority to call for a public referendum to raise taxes.

Kolar replied that “taxation without representation” may have been a popular battle cry of the American Revolution, but it doesn’t apply to Gary’s current situation because the constitution gives Indiana the right to levy school taxes in this way.

Attorneys for the state and McNulty argued Coleman’s legal theories were too vague and ambiguous for the court to fashion a resolution to the dispute.

Coleman has twice attempted to cure these problems by amending her suit, but Kolar ruled Coleman’s latest version of her suit still has too many technical defects and further efforts to correct it may be futile.

Coleman still reserves the right to relitigate the issue at a future date.