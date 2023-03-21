CROWN POINT — The school board voted Monday to keep the new middle school building named after Robert A. Taft.

Although Taft was never a president nor set foot in Crown Point, the board majority said that after 69 years on the current school door, his name has become part of the local community.

The Board of Trustees of the Crown Point Community School Corp. voted 3-2 to keep the Taft brand on the new $78 million school campus, set to open this August at 121st and Decatur Street in Winfield.

Board member Timothy Vassar had moved to rename the school after four Crown Point residents asked the board to restyle the new facility after Harriet Warner Holton, the county’s first public school teacher.

Vassar and board member Scott Babjak voted for a name change, arguing that Taft doesn’t comply with current school policy to name buildings after persons who contributed to education or local history.

Holton, a daughter of an American Revolutionary War general, traveled by wagon train to Crown Point in dead of winter in 1835 and opened her log cabin home to students as the first common school in Lake County.

Holton remained in Lake County until her death, at age 97, in 1880. She is buried at Crown Point’s Historic Maplewood Cemetery.

Taft was a U.S. senator from Ohio and a national Republican party standard bearer, but he never governed in Indiana.

Nevertheless, Center Township officials opened the current school on South Main Street in honor of him in 1954, shortly after Taft’s death.

Tom Hawes, an amateur historian; Marion Kellum, a former Crown Point High School teacher; Dan Root, a former Crown Point School Board member; and Debbie Thill, from the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said the middle school rising in Winfield should be named for Holton.

Board members Brian Smith, Danielle Bazin and Scott Angel voted against the proposal. They said the Taft name was in place before the current policy on school names was enacted some 15 years ago.

Smith argued a name change would disconcert past graduates of the school. He and Bazin argued that making a last-minute name swap would mean costly changes to the new school’s signage that would have to be borne by taxpayers.

Superintendent Todd Terrill suggested the board, at a later date, could designate the alternative school, set to open this fall in what is now the north wing of the current Taft school building, after Holton.

Board members said they might consider that but took no vote Monday.

They asked Terrill to first help them clarify the policy over naming school facilities.

