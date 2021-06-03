Crown Point graduates prepared for 'life's next hurdle' after overcoming pandemic

CROWN POINT — As the sun fell behind the football stadium at Crown Point High School, Class of 2021 graduate Elizabeth Leitzel encouraged her fellow classmates to dream big dreams, but not to forget the small beauties and everyday joys like watching the sun rise.

For her, the sun rise symbolizes hope and a new beginning. A hope that her and the rest of the class of 2021 needed to adapt and succeed through the trials of the pandemic.

"As we go forward, be confident that you are more than prepared to rise to meet life's next hurdle," Leitzel said.

On Thursday evening, nearly 700 graduates from Crown Point High School walked across the stage as their names were read during the 139th annual commencement. Family, friends and loved ones filled the bleachers on both sides of the football field and maskless smiles could be seen all around.

Monica Snider, whose nephew Jayden Moore graduated Thursday, said she felt thankful and blessed they were even able to have a graduation after the past year and a half.