Crown Point HS announces new course offerings; teachers to receive additional pay

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Community School Corp. officials unveiled new course offerings at Crown Point High School and approved plans to give teacher appreciation stipends Monday night during its regular school board meeting.

During the meeting, the district announced that Crown Point High School is adding a selection of new science, business and industrial technology courses for the 2023-24 school year.

Firstly, the high school is adding "Principles of Health Care" to its science offerings. For its business curriculum, it's adding "Finance and Investment" and "Digital Marketing." Most of the new course offerings come in the school's industrial technology department, where it's adding "Precision Machining Capstone," "Construction Trades Capstone," "Mass Media Production" and "Automotive Trades Capstone."

No Crown Point High School courses were discontinued this year.

Additionally, the board voted to approve annual "Teacher Appreciation Grant Stipends" for both teachers and non-teaching staff in the district. Teachers needed to receive high marks on their annual performance reviews to receive these grants. Teacher receiving a rating of "highly effective" will earn a $780 stipend, and teachers receiving an "effective" rating will earn $624.

These stipends are funded by the Indiana Department of Education, but that funding only applies to teachers, so the district decided to extend the stipends to non-teaching staff.

"As a district, we also provide stipends of the same dollar amount to full-time, professionally licensed individuals who support students such as counselors, instructional specialists, school psychologists, diagnosticians, and social workers," said Brooke Allen, director of communications at CPCSC.

Also during Monday's meeting:

The board approved the purchase of 5 school buses for $733,000.

The board voted to hire Matt Ruess as chief financial officer for the district.

The district bade farewell to departing board member Thomas Hoffman and board president David Warne, who served on CPCSC's board for 20.5 years and 8.5 years, respectively.

