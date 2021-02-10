Crown Point middle, high schools to transition to 'green' status; in-person learning to be done 4 days a week

CROWN POINT — Crown Point School Corp. officials announced the district will transition its middle and high schools to "green status" starting next week.

Beginning Tuesday, middle and high school students will attend in-person learning every day except Wednesdays, which will remain a distance learning day.

In a letter from Superintendent Todd Terrill to students and families, officials cited Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, who said that it is rare for student infections to result from exposure in the classroom when all staff and students are wearing a mask.

The decision comes after the Indiana State Department of Health recently changed the definition of close-contact that only applies to classroom settings. This was done to "alleviate the burden of large quarantine numbers in schools," the letter said.

The health department's guidelines for classrooms now states that contact tracing and quarantining is not required if students and teachers remain at least 3 feet apart and are wearing masks at all times. In the event of contact tracing, 3 feet is the new measurement to determine who has been in close contact with each other. Previous guidelines put that at 6 feet.

