Crown Point middle, high schools to transition to 'green' status; in-person learning to be done 4 days a week

CROWN POINT — Crown Point School Corp. officials announced the district will transition its middle and high schools to "green status" starting next week.
Beginning Tuesday, middle and high school students will attend in-person learning every day except Wednesdays, which will remain a distance learning day.
In a letter from Superintendent Todd Terrill to students and families, officials cited Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, who said that it is rare for student infections to result from exposure in the classroom when all staff and students are wearing a mask.
The decision comes after the Indiana State Department of Health recently changed the definition of close-contact that only applies to classroom settings. This was done to "alleviate the burden of large quarantine numbers in schools," the letter said.
The health department's guidelines for classrooms now states that contact tracing and quarantining is not required if students and teachers remain at least 3 feet apart and are wearing masks at all times. In the event of contact tracing, 3 feet is the new measurement to determine who has been in close contact with each other. Previous guidelines put that at 6 feet.
However, quarantine rules of 6 feet apply to exposures during lunch, athletic activities, riding the bus and in band and choir classes, the letter said. Virtual learning will continue on Wednesdays with mask breaks only occurring outside classrooms and while students are at least 6 feet apart.
Students who are already doing full-time distance learning will continue their virtual education. School corporation leaders asked guardians to monitor students' health and to keep anyone home who has coronavirus symptoms.
Officials further said that optional rapid testing in schools is not something that can be implemented due to staff and space limitations.
As of Wednesday, Lake County had an additional 50 cases over a one-day period, bringing the total of positive cases to 47,312, according to ISDH. According to the most recent data, six more people in Lake County died from coronavirus, which increased the death toll total to 824 people.