Crown Point School Board swears in new members, elects officers

CROWN POINT — Newly elected trustees Danielle Bazin and Tim Vassar joined the Crown Point School Board after a brief swearing-in ceremony during a special reorganization meeting Jan. 5.

Bazin, who won election in November, promised voters she'd bring a unique perspective as a local businesswoman and former educator; she runs an Allstate Insurance Agency in Crown Point. Vassar, also a victor in November's election, is a former teacher and school administrator who works in higher education at Indiana University Northwest.