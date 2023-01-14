 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crown Point School Board swears in new members, elects officers

Tim Vassar and Danielle Bazin are sworn in as new members of the Crown Point School Board during an early-morning meeting Jan. 5. The two won election in November.

CROWN POINT — Newly elected trustees Danielle Bazin and Tim Vassar joined the Crown Point School Board after a brief swearing-in ceremony during a special reorganization meeting Jan. 5.

Bazin, who won election in November, promised voters she'd bring a unique perspective as a local businesswoman and former educator; she runs an Allstate Insurance Agency in Crown Point. Vassar, also a victor in November's election, is a former teacher and school administrator who works in higher education at Indiana University Northwest.

After the swearing in, the board elected its officers: Scott Angel as president, Brian Smith as vice president and Scott Babjak as secretary.

