Crown Point School Board swears in new members, elects officers

CROWN POINT — Newly elected trustees Danielle Bazin and Tim Vassar joined the Crown Point School Board after a brief swearing-in ceremony during a special reorganization meeting Jan. 5.
Bazin, who won election in November, promised voters she'd bring a unique perspective as a local businesswoman and former educator; she runs an Allstate Insurance Agency in Crown Point. Vassar, also a victor in November's election, is a former teacher and school administrator who works in higher education at Indiana University Northwest.
Crown Point High School Commencement Ceremony
After the swearing in, the board elected its officers: Scott Angel as president, Brian Smith as vice president and Scott Babjak as secretary.
PHOTOS: A look inside the under-construction new Taft Middle School
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. This is a hallway in the academic wing of the school.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point Schools Superintendent Todd Terrill looks over one of the classrooms at the new Taft Middle School currently under construction on Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point Schools Superintendent Todd Terrill, left, and site manager Johnny Unmisig look at a floor plan of Taft Middle School on Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. This is a view of the school's gym number one.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. This is a view of the administrative area at the school.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. This is a view of the school's kitchen.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. This is a hallway in the academic wing of the school.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. This is a view of what will be the media center at the school.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. A cherry picker occupies what will be the main entrance of the school.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. Recently current Taft teachers were invited to sign support pillars at the new school during a visit.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Recently current Taft teachers were invited to sign support pillars at the new school during a visit.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. Workers work on the exterior of the building on Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
The New Taft Middle School is under construction at 5235 E. 121st Avenue in Winfield. Site manager Johnny Unmisig, left, Skillman Corp. Vice President Dion Katsouros and Crown Point Schools Superintendent Todd Terrill stand in what will be the school's theater.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.