CROWN POINT — Indiana's top authority on public access laws has determined that the Crown Point School Board has violated the state's Open Door Law.

Like city councils or any other public governing board, Indiana school boards are subject to the state's Open Door Law, which dictates how boards must conduct meetings to be transparent and open to the public. The law requires boards to have open discussion on all its business with the exception of items on the consent agenda, which can be voted on altogether without discussion. The consent agenda is designed as a practical matter as the board doesn't need to discuss every item individually in the schools' day-to-day operations, but the Open Door Law has limitations on what can be placed on the consent agenda.

During it's Dec. 12 meeting, the school board adopted a series of new courses and transferred money to its rainy day fund. However, it did so in its consent agenda. After receiving a complaint from a Crown Point parent, Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt determined the board violated the Open Door Law by voting on those items in the consent agenda rather than discussing them and voting on them individually, according to an opinion he issued Friday.

As public access counselor, Britt's job is to issue advice and opinions on Indiana's public access laws. Although that advice and opinion is nonbinding, it's seen as authoritative and can be used in a court of law.

In the opinion, Britt explained that transferring money to the rainy day fund amounts to financial appropriation, similar to adopting a budget, and thus amounts to substantive action, which cannot be dealt with in the consent agenda.

"While schools do have some latitude in transferring money out of a rainy day fund to education or operations, the incoming money appears to have more strings attached," he wrote. "The process is not as casual as the Board implies."

As for the course adoptions, Britt said this is one of the most substantive matters a school board deals with.

"Whether justified or not, it would be difficult to cite an example of a school board’s activities that are more scrutinized in today’s zeitgeist than curriculum," he continued. "Setting aside public relations considerations, adoption of a course addition without any reference to subject matter is inappropriate for a consent agenda; it is a matter of substance — hardly routine — that warrants at least cursory discussion."

When the Times reached out to the district, it provided the following statement:

"We received an advisory opinion from Public Access Counselor Luke Britt that two items we typically include in the routine consent agenda of our board meetings (transfer to rainy day fund and course approvals) would be better placed under action items," Board President Scott Angel said. "We thank Mr. Britt for his opinion, and have no issue moving forward with his recommendation that these become action items in the future. Our goal is to keep families informed, which is why more information was added to the board meeting recap on our website and was provided to the NWI Times in December. Parents and community members can find more information about the board meetings on our website and can watch a livestream of the meetings on our YouTube channel."

In addition to the December meeting, the complaint which prompted this opinion references a Nov. 28 meeting where the board voted to provide Superintendent Todd Terrill with permission to act in regard to a cyber security breach the district dealt with. Britt said that "the same is true" for this action as the previous two. The board wants more information on that.

"We have asked Mr. Britt for clarification regarding an item from our November board meeting," Angel continued. "His opinion noted that a resolution should not be added to the consent agenda. However, the resolution in question from November was indeed an action item that the board publicly discussed before voting. We look forward to his clarification on the matter."

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week Surf's Up St Pat's parade in Michigan City St Pat's parade in Michigan City St Pat's parade in Michigan City Indiana Science Olympiad 2023 Indiana Science Olympiad 2023 Indiana Science Olympiad 2023 Boys Class 4A Regional - Chesterton vs Penn Boys Class 4A Regional - Chesterton vs Penn Boys Class 4A Regional - Chesterton vs Penn Boys Class 4A Regional - Chesterton vs Penn Boys Class 4A Regional - Chesterton vs Penn Boys Class 4A Regional - Chesterton vs Penn Boys Class 4A Regional - Chesterton vs Penn Boys Class 4A Regional - Hammond Central vs Mishawaka Boys Class 4A Regional - Hammond Central vs Mishawaka Boys Class 4A Regional - Hammond Central vs Mishawaka Boys Class 4A Regional - Hammond Central vs Mishawaka Boys Class 4A Regional - Hammond Central vs Mishawaka Boys Class 4A Regional - Hammond Central vs Mishawaka 031223-spt-bbk-nj_12 031223-spt-bbk-nj_4 031223-spt-bbk-nj_8 031223-spt-bbk-nj_9 031223-spt-bbk-nj_3 031223-spt-bbk-nj_1 031223-spt-bbk-nj_2 Mobile Mental Health crisis unit TJ aiming for 30th state title First lady Jill Biden visits Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso First lady Jill Biden visits Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso First lady Jill Biden visits Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso Children greeting Jill Biden at Ivy Tech College demonstrate a needed lesson plan Mussels have carpeted Lake Michigan Gallery HTML code