CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. Board of Trustees approved funds for the construction of a new concession stand and locker-room building in Bulldog Park and discussed the school district’s ILEARN scores during Monday night’s meeting.

A total of $2.3 million in bids were approved for the construction of the building, which is a joint project with the City of Crown Point.

The school board also heard from administration officials on the school district’s ILEARN results. According to Jim Hardman, director for grants and assessments, the Crown Point Community School Corp. was in the top 15% of school districts in the state for English language arts, and in the top 11% for math.

School officials also discussed NWEA scores, another assessment Crown Point schools use. Superintendent Todd Terrill stressed the importance of NWEA to the school board, given it provides data for teachers throughout the year, and the state continues to change the ILEARN assessment.

“We need to be able to tell our story regardless of what’s happening at the state level,” Terrill said.

The Indiana Department of Education announced in June a redesign of the state’s standardized exam, which will now involve three assessments throughout the school year and a final, shortened summative test in the spring. The state is expected to pilot the new assessment during the 2024-25 school year, and fully implement it statewide in the 2025-26 school year.

In addition, Brooke Allen, director of communications, updated the board with information on the opening of Taft Middle School, with the formal ribbon cutting slated for Aug. 4, and a public showing set for Sept. 21.

Board member Tim Vassar also asked if Crown Point schools had contracts with Crown Point Counseling. Its owner was arrested earlier this month for allegedly forging records. Terrill said the school district did, but they would still be able to utilize its services.

The next school board meeting is slated for Aug. 28.

