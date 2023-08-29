CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community School Corp. Board of Trustees approved additional funds for construction at Bulldog Park and for playgrounds at five elementary schools during Monday night's meeting.

A total of $128,000 in bids were approved for the fire sprinkler system of the new concession stand and locker-room building.

Last month, the school board approved $2.3 million for the Bulldog Park construction. The project is is a joint effort with the City of Crown Point. According to Crown Point schools spokeswoman Brooke Allen, the city is contributing to the project by waiving the school district's building permit fees, which would of totaled around $1.2 million.

The Crown Point school board also approved a little over $2.6 million in funds for playground construction at Eisenhower, Jerry Ross, Lake Street, MacArthur and Solon Robinson elementary schools.

According to the school district's website, the playgrounds' designs include zones for different play experiences, foster student interactions, and prioritize accessibility by being ADA compliant.

In addition, the board discussed revisions to the public comments policy at its meeting.

Currently, the procedures for public comment requires speakers to sign up with their name and address before they speak.

Superintendent Todd Terrill told the school board state law says they must provide rationale if they wish to continue with procedure. Terrill gave the example of outside groups coming to speak at school board meetings at other locations during the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless if they lived in the school district.

According to Terrill, Crown Point schools did not have to deal with that, and he credited the fact speakers have to provide their address in order to speak.

The board discussed having speakers also include their role and the topic of their comment.

The Crown Point school board will formally consider the public comment policy revisions at their next meeting, Sept 18.

PHOTOS: New Taft Middle School Nearing Completion