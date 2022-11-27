Crown Point schools cancel Monday classes due to possible network compromise

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Community School Corp. canceled classes for students Monday after learning its network "may have been compromised" during a network outage last week.
Superintendent Todd Terrill wrote in a letter to parents Saturday that the district was slowly restoring some parts of its network but was not back to normal yet.
Classes for students were canceled Monday to help staff "better prepare for teaching and operating with limited access to the network this week," the letter said.
The district said it confirmed its network may have been compromised while conducting an investigation of the outage with a third-party cybersecurity company.
"The investigation is still ongoing, but we did not want to wait any longer to share this information with you," the letter stated.
Students will not report to school Monday, and it will not be an e-learning day.
All staff members, including support staff, will report to their buildings, the district said.
Child care will be available Monday at Solon Robinson and Jerry Ross elementary schools.
The district said it would issue another update for parents Monday afternoon regarding plans to reopen to students Tuesday.
The district said it did not have a timeline yet for restoration of its network.
Email servers were not yet restored, so apps such as ParentSquare, Remind and ClassDojo should be used for communication for now, the district said.
Web-based platforms such as Buzz were still available to students.
The district's entry system was working, so all outside doors were expected to remain locked, and visitors may enter only through front doors.
Terrill's letter said the district's technology team learned after arriving the morning of Nov. 21 that some parts of the network weren't functioning properly. Staff immediately began an investigation.
When concerns arose about a possible compromise, district staff shut down the remainder of the network and brought in the third-party contractor to help investigation, Terrill said.
"The cybersecurity firm will provide details regarding whether personal information was compromised," he wrote. "Once this information is available, we will share it will staff and families. We know it is frustrating to not have an answer to this, and we apologize that we cannot provide one at this time."
Terrill said the district notified parents as soon as factual information was available.
"Despite technology's speed, these investigations can take weeks to complete," he wrote. "We did not want to send any messages based on speculation or best guesses."
Terrill said district information technology staff and the cybersecurity firm worked around the clock, including Thanksgiving.
"We will all need to be patient and show each other grace while we work through having limited access," Terrill wrote. "We ask teachers, parents and students to be flexible about makeup work and pacing of instruction as well as daily operations."
Parents with questions may submit questions via a form at
cps.k12.in.us/techupdate. The district planned to provide updates to parents via email.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Epic Gourmet Popcorn, Miller Beach Cigar Bar, Lumar Taste, Aldi opening; boutique closed
Relocated
Epic Gourmet Popcorn has popped over to Schererville.
The popcorn shop originally opened as Goody's Gourmet Popcorn at 811 Joliet St. in Dyer in 2017 and was later taken over by new owners who rebranded it Epic Gourmet Popcorn.
It just relocated to a new location in Schererville at 248 W. Lincoln Highway next to Edible Arrangments in the Lincoln Ridge Plaza shopping center, celebrated its grand opening this weekend.
The retailer, which once had a downtown Crown Point location, offers a variety of cheese and candied popcorn flavors. It also has a variety of specialty popcorn flavors like Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel, Epic Caramel Pecan, Banana Pudding, BBQ Bacon, Buffalo Wings, Cherry Limeade, Dill Pickle, Sour Kiss and Watermellon.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Epic is owned by founders Bill Rossi and Dan Earles. It's the first and only popcorn company certified by the national Washington, D.C.-based LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and it aims to promote kindness and inclusivity, with EPIC standing for encouragement, peace-of-mind, inspiration and compassion.
"Epic Gourmet Popcorn is best known for its grand selection of playful, flavorful and ‘epically’ satisfying gourmet popcorn," the company said in a news release. "Handcrafted with pride in Schererville, Indiana, Epic Popcorn comes with 5-star service, unbeatable value and a flavor menu that is sure to impress the pickiest of popcorn connoisseurs. Other services include personalized gifts (available in-store and online), popcorn bars, corporate gifting, fundraising, custom party favors and more."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Smoke them if you've got them, maybe with a nice glass of wine.
Dialogue Wine Bar in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood has expanded next door, opening the sister business Miller Beach Cigar Bar.
"It's an urban cigar bar," owner Monica Blakemore-Tatum said. "It's directly next door."
Miller Cigar Bar occupies a 1,200-sqare-foot space with 45 seats, including couches and comfortable lounge furniture.
"It has an intimate, cozy, relaxing feel," she said.
It's been open for Thursday Night Football games but will have longer hours after a grand opening on Dec. 3.
Miller Cigar Bar offers a selection of premium cigars from Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Florida. It stocks brands like Cohiba, Fat-Bottomed Betty, Tatiana, Davidoff, Victor Sinclair and Perdomo. It offers flavored cigars and cigars infused with tequila, rum and bourbon. It also carries Ancestry cigars from a local company that sources its tobacco from Cuba.
"We sell them individually and they're all individually wrapped," she said. "They're typically enjoyed on the premises. But if you wanted to buy a box we could make that happen."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
A full bar will offer domestic and imported beers, wine, spiked sangria, whiskey, bourbon, tequila and other higher-end liquors. It's looking to add India Pale Ales from 18th Street Brewery down the street.
It evolved out of Dialogue, a combination wine bar and bookstore.
"We were letting people smoke cigars in our back room and they were always asking if we sold cigars," she said. "So when the space opened up next door we got a tobacco license."
The twinned businesses will be complimentary but with different vibes. Dialogue will have more DJs and events while Miller Beach Cigar Bar will have more relaxed music and sports on the television, including football and basketball.
"It's the perfect marriage," she said. "It's a place to drink and chill. It's somewhere you can sit down and relax and have a conversation. It's grown and sexy."
The chic interior features shades of navy blue, Burgandy and brown.
"It's very claiming and modern," she said. "It's very well decorated. It's like a nice basement. If you're new at it, flavored cigars are a good way to get started. It's well ventilated so the smoke won't bother you."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Miller Beach Cigar Bar will host events like ladies' nights. She hopes to eventually expand the business to more locations.
"We want to expand," she said. "We'd like to take this concept of two businesses in one building to more places."
A ribbon-cutting is planned for Dec. 3. There will be live music and a celebration of Blakemore-Tatum's birthday in the cigar bar and neighboring Dialogue.
Miller Beach Cigar Bar will be open 4-11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information, visit
www.dialoguewinebar.com or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed
Adell's Beach Boutique was located in the space Miller Beach Cigar Bar took over on Lake Street in Miller.
The shop at 567 S. Lake St. sold women's clothes, accessories, shoes, purses home decor and beach gear in Gary's Miller Beach not far from the Lake Michigan beaches. The bygone women's boutique specialized in the latest fashion and carried a line of Mary Kay makeup.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
A developer plans to develop a 12.4-acre lot at 8300 Clay St. near Clay Street and U.S. 30 in Merrillville.
Plans call for storage units and light industrial warehouses between 10,000 and 15,000 square feet each. Construction starts this winter.
The first storage unit and warehouse are expected to come online in the second quarter of next year, according to a press release from Latitude Commerce, the Crown Point-based commercial real estate agency that represented the buyer in the transaction.
“The overwhelming demand for storage units and warehousing, along with the difficulty of finding suitable land for this type of construction, made this a very desirable site," Office Group Director Antony Miocic said. "We look forward to bringing an in-demand product to the market as well as bringing jobs and businesses to the Region.”
Joseph S. Pete
Renovated
Aldi reopened its newly renovated store in south suburban Glenwood.
The German retailer, known for its efficiency, low headcounts and basement prices, overhauled the store at 18901 S. Halsted St. It now features more natural lighting, open ceiling, environmentally friendly materials and an expanded fresh and convenient food selection.
“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure they are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” said Heather McCarthy, Valparaiso regional vice president for ALDI. “With the updated Glenwood store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about.”
Aldi plans to open 150 more grocery stores this year, making it the third-largest grocer in the United States by store count by year's end. It carries a number of imported European goods as well as gluten-free, organic and plant-based options, as well as wine, cheese and dairy alternatives.
The Glenwood Aldi will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
