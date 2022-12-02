Crown Point schools hack investigation could take weeks; parents advised to monitor bank accounts

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Community School Corp. officials said that an investigation into a recent potential cybersecurity breach could take weeks, and they asked parents to keep an eye out for suspicious activity in their bank accounts.

Last week, the school district told parents that it learned its network may have been breached during an outage and that it was immediately launching an investigation with an outside cybersecurity firm. It also closed district schools on Monday to allow teachers to prepare for instruction with limited technology due to the outage.

Superintendent Todd Terrill said Friday that classes have now returned to normal.

"Instruction/learning is taking place as it normally would in our classrooms," Terrill said in an email. "Operationally, the district is moving forward."

He also said the investigation, which is looking into how the outage happened and if any sensitive information was leaked, is ongoing and could take weeks.

"We will share what we can with staff and families when we learn more," he added.

Terill also directed parents to a districtwide update posted on the district website.

That update warns that the district has not yet determined whether any sensitive or personal information was compromised during the outage, and it advises parents to take a number of cautionary steps.

Parents are advised to monitor their financial statements and credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity, place a fraud alert on their credit files and place a security freeze on their credit files. The update also asks anyone who sees suspected or actual identity theft or fraud to report it to law enforcement.

"Again, we want to stress that we do not know whether any sensitive or personal information is at risk at this time, however we understand this is a concern," the message read. "Once the investigation is complete, we will directly notify anyone whose information is affected. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Most importantly, thank you for the support you have shown to our teachers and staff in the past week."