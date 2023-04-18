CROWN POINT — The investigation into a cybersecurity breach at Crown Point Community School Corp. could last another few months, district officials said.

In November, the school district told parents that it learned its network may have been breached during an outage, and it immediately launched an investigation with an outside cybersecurity firm. The breach was serious enough that it temporarily closed district schools.

The investigation was aimed at discovering how the outage happened and if any sensitive information was leaked. Parents of CPCSC students have been advised to monitor their financial statements and credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity, and place a fraud alert and security freeze on their credit files.

The investigation, which has been ongoing since November, could last a few more months, the district said. The administration knows that some data was accessed in the breach, but it does not know whether that included personally identifiable data, according to a board meeting recap on the district's website.

The district is currently working to determine this, and once that is complete, it said data counsel will review the information. The district said in mid-March that this could take two to three more months.

